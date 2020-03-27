The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Paresh Rawal Has 'finally Got The Hindi Name Of Social Distancing' And It's Very Cheesy

What’s Viral

Actor and former Member of Parliament Paresh Rawal has demonstrated that his comedy chops haven't taken a hit amid the Coronavirus - at least in terms of intent

Written By Ankit Prasad | Mumbai | Updated On:
paresh rawal

Actor and former Member of Parliament Paresh Rawal has demonstrated that his comedy chops haven't taken a hit amid the Coronavirus - at least in terms of intent.

The Hera Pheri actor had taken to Twitter on Thursday to share what he believes to be somewhat of a 'Eureka moment.'

Rawal, it appears, has stumbled upon the Hindi translation of the most in-vogue word in the world at the moment. With India on Day 3 of a 21-day lockdown to defeat the Coronavirus, Rawal has put forth that the appropriate translation for the term is 'Tan Doori' - a somewhat cheesy play on the famous form of cooking, and the fact that the words, when split up like Rawal is suggesting, mean 'bodies apart'.

There have been reactions to what is undoubtedly a quite slapstick joke.

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Coronavirus
US SURPASSES CHINA IN COVID19 CASES
COVID-19
HEALTH WORKERS IN RAJASTHAN
COVID-19
J&K: 38 FIRS FOR VIOLATING LOCKDOWN
Rohit sharma
ROHIT URGES PEOPLE TO STAY HOME
Health ministry
HEALTH MINISTRY ON CORONA MYTH
Trump
TRUMP SLAMS WHO