Paresh Rawal Has 'finally Got The Hindi Name Of Social Distancing' And It's Very Cheesy

Actor and former Member of Parliament Paresh Rawal has demonstrated that his comedy chops haven't taken a hit amid the Coronavirus - at least in terms of intent.

The Hera Pheri actor had taken to Twitter on Thursday to share what he believes to be somewhat of a 'Eureka moment.'

Rawal, it appears, has stumbled upon the Hindi translation of the most in-vogue word in the world at the moment. With India on Day 3 of a 21-day lockdown to defeat the Coronavirus, Rawal has put forth that the appropriate translation for the term is 'Tan Doori' - a somewhat cheesy play on the famous form of cooking, and the fact that the words, when split up like Rawal is suggesting, mean 'bodies apart'.

Finally got the Hindi name of social distancing.



TAN DOORI — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) March 26, 2020

There have been reactions to what is undoubtedly a quite slapstick joke.

😂😂😂😂 — Pooja A Gor (@poojaAgor) March 26, 2020

Comedy chl rhi h kya Aapke hisaab se..Babu Bhaiya — bhupendra verma (@bhupend15764988) March 26, 2020

Joke kharab hote ja rahe hai, kya hua???? — bitch, sun's real big (@icarus_wtf) March 26, 2020

Babu bhaiya Rocks 😂😂👌👌 — Suraj khatri (@surajkhatri0990) March 26, 2020

