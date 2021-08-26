In a bizarre incident, a parrot took away a mobile phone of a young man, and what was even more shocking was that the camera on the mobile was left open and the entire journey of the parrot was recorded on it. The video is extensively surfacing on all social media platforms and the netizens are surprised to see it. The viral video shows a man running behind the parrot and taking a jump to get the phone, but fails because of the speed and height of the parrot. Meanwhile, the camera on the phone remains in recording mode and the bird captures the view of the entire city as it flies over. However, after taking a big air ride, the bird finally settles on a car roof, where the video ends.

Parrot flies away with phone, mobile remains on the recording mode

Once in our lives, we all must have thought about how the world must look from a bird's eye. However, this desire is now fulfilled for many, thanks to the viral video of the parrot flying away with the phone. The one-minute video of a parrot flying away with the gadget has made users scratch their heads. The undated video has amassed 1 million views since it went online. The video was first shared by a Twitter account named Fred Schultz, and since then it has attracted mixed reactions from viewers. Some found it as real, while some doubted its authenticity, whereas another group called it animated.

Here's the video that captivated many:

Parrot takes the phone on a fantastic trip. 😳🤯😂🦜 pic.twitter.com/Yjt9IGc124 — Fred Schultz (@fred035schultz) August 24, 2021

Netizens react after watching the video

There's no denying the fact that, even if it's recorded by a drone camera, the video is quite captivating. However, when users came across the clip, they shared their opinion on it. One wrote that the parrot should be a filmmaker. While another said a leading Canadian director is already trying to hire the bird for his next film.

Can I give additional adventure sensations?

.

. pic.twitter.com/GhvwBJWRHU — Abu Arfan 🏴 (@bagaz13) August 25, 2021

James Cameron is already trying to hire him for his next movie. — Reggie (@ReggieArgh) August 24, 2021

Another user who saw the video said, the bird gave us a vivid detail about the variety of Indonesian roof tiles. While another person who was too curious to know, how the owner got the phone back, expressed his disappointment and said, "They always cut those clips too soon". While another user said, the video was "created", but he liked it though.

We didn't get the best part, how the phone got back... They always cut those clips too soon — Ka Be (@SuperMarioNTDO) August 24, 2021

Coco gave us a beautiful documentary about the variety of Indonesian roof tiles — Niek (@Niekkrieg68) August 24, 2021

Obviously a created video. No way for the parrot to carry a phone around in the orientation that they would be able to capture their flight path directly like that. A camera was mounted to a bird for this shot. I liked it regardless. — I put the Ho in gaming #ToBeFair (@BillyHoWCR) August 25, 2021

Another user speculated that the bird had a long tail.

By the shadow it seems to have a long tail.

Something like this pic.twitter.com/CFdS2btbSq — me myself and I (@_asinino_) August 25, 2021

IMAGE: TWITTER/FREDSCHULTZ