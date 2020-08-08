Actress Slammed For Pandemic-themed Birthday Party, Netizens Say 'Don't Waste PPE Suits'

An Indian actress recently drew online flak after she threw a ‘Pandemic themed’ birthday party. Parul Gulati, who also owns hair extension company NishHair celebrated her as well as company’s birthday on August 6. However, as soon as photographs from the party surfaced, people slammed the 25-year-old actress accusing her of ‘misusing’ the much essential suits.

Actress slammed for PPE themed birthday party

Gulati, who had been seen in shows like POW: Bandhi Yuddh Ke and Haq Se, took to Instagram to share the photographs which show her and her friends donning blue coloured protective suits. While all of them were seen donning a ‘stylised’ version of the suits, nobody was seen wearing a mask or following social distancing norms. Along with the pictures, Gulati in the caption also thanked people who followed the theme.

Read: Used PPE Kits On Roadside Trigger Panic In Kalyani

However, this did not go well with netizens who highlighted the growing PPR crisis in the country. While many of her fans and followers did wish her on her special day, a lot of others said that she could have donated the PPEs instead. “There are so many doctors/postgraduates/interns/other frontline workers who are helplessly suffering yet working without PPE’s because they do not have a choice,” wrote one user.

Read: 7.14 Lakh N-95 Masks, 2.41 Lakh PPE Kits Provided To Telangana: MoS Reddy

Calling her insensitive, another added, “I don’t think you understand the gravity of the situation or that you care because if you did..you’d never “host” a PPE theme party and even have THE AUDACITY to show it off on your social platform.” Yet a lot of other people feared that it might “inspired” others to host similar parties. “more PPE “lookbooks”, “fashion hacks”, “how to slay wearing a PPE,” a user wrote.

Read: States Ask That Trump’s District Drawing Order Be Stopped

Read: COVID-19: HC Seeks Delhi Govt Reply On Helpline For Nurses To Complain Lack Of PPE Kits, Masks

India which recorded a rise of 61,537 COVID-19 cases on August 8, is already dealing with a shortage of Personal Protective equipment. While the government has claimed that with domestic production, the needs are being met, a survey proved that the country is still battling acute shortage.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.