Last Updated:

'When emotions and duty...' | Pictures Of Indian Army Officer Feeding Infant Go Viral, Netizens Express Affection

The pictures show an Indian army officer seen sitting in the back of an ambulance with a baby in his arms. The viral post has won many hearts on the internet.

Written By
Purnima Mishra
Indian army

Image: Twitter/@sanghaviharsh


The Indian army never fails to win hearts. Whether it is about duty on the borders day and night, being helpful to the people or coming to the country's aid during any emergency, armed personnel always rise up to the occasion. Several instances show how no matter what the circumstances, the armed forces are always there. A picture going viral on social media highlights the softer side of defence personnel. 

The pictures shared by Gujarat's Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Twitter are melting the hearts of many on the internet. In the pictures, an army man was seen sitting in the back of an ambulance with a baby in his arms. He was seen trying to feed the infant as another officer stands beside him with a cloth in his hands. Sharing the pictures, the caption read, "When emotions and duty go hand in hand. Hats off Indian Army".

There are multiple instances where the Indian army has always lived up to the expectations of the citizens. This heartwarming picture has grabbed the attention of many. 

READ | Uttar Pradesh: 7 doctors ordered to take care of Fatehpur DM's cow; order copy goes viral

Netizens comment on emotionally moving pictures

The pictures after being posted have garnered a lot of gained traction on the internet. The post has around 22.1K likes accompanied by several retweets and comments. The heartwarming picture has also prompted many to express their views, "Proud of You Captain", a user wrote. The second user expressed, "Great feelings as I was part of this Army. Weldone". The third user spelt, "Salute to him!".

READ | Ram Charan & Upasana's wedding clip goes viral ahead of their 10th anniversary; Fans react

Image: Twitter/@sanghaviharsh

READ | Viral video of 3-year-old boy playing 'drums' while watching TV captivates netizens
READ | Man rescues lone kitten from road; gets ambushed by rest of the litter in viral video
READ | Viral video of a dog doing yoga poses with his human friend leaves internet in awe; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Indian army, Viral news, Harsh Sanghavi
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND