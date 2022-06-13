The Indian army never fails to win hearts. Whether it is about duty on the borders day and night, being helpful to the people or coming to the country's aid during any emergency, armed personnel always rise up to the occasion. Several instances show how no matter what the circumstances, the armed forces are always there. A picture going viral on social media highlights the softer side of defence personnel.

The pictures shared by Gujarat's Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Twitter are melting the hearts of many on the internet. In the pictures, an army man was seen sitting in the back of an ambulance with a baby in his arms. He was seen trying to feed the infant as another officer stands beside him with a cloth in his hands. Sharing the pictures, the caption read, "When emotions and duty go hand in hand. Hats off Indian Army".

When emotions and duty go hand in hand.



Hats off Indian Army👏 pic.twitter.com/irDgdzfkf5 — Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) June 8, 2022

There are multiple instances where the Indian army has always lived up to the expectations of the citizens. This heartwarming picture has grabbed the attention of many.

Netizens comment on emotionally moving pictures

The pictures after being posted have garnered a lot of gained traction on the internet. The post has around 22.1K likes accompanied by several retweets and comments. The heartwarming picture has also prompted many to express their views, "Proud of You Captain", a user wrote. The second user expressed, "Great feelings as I was part of this Army. Weldone". The third user spelt, "Salute to him!".

