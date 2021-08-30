Plastic Surgeon's Sleep Hack Using Peanut Butter Leaves Netizens Wondering; Watch

A quick sleep hack by a US-based doctor has become a huge hit on the internet that uses a daily snack to make one fall asleep. That's right! Plastic Surgeon and TikToker from Michigan State, USA has claimed that peanut butter can help people fall asleep fast and easily. In a handy TikTok video, Dr. Anthony Youn (MD) revealed an expert's tip for those struggling with sleep disorders and or insomnia.

The TikTok video begins with Dr. Youn acting like a person who is going to hurl any moment. He then shares a quick tip for nausea advising a sniff of an alcohol swab. He also adds a little trivia that doctors and nurses use all the time. Next comes the life-altering hack that could inexpensively help people with sleep disorders. He again acts as a patient who complains of sleepless nights. The doctor then says "Try a scoop of peanut butter before going to bed." A plastic surgeon by profession, Dr. Youn provides some scientific evidence for his advice. "Peanut butter has tryptophan (an amino acid) that will help you fall asleep," he says. According to med journal WebMD, the amino acid stimulates the production of serotonin, a mood stabiliser, and melatonin that helps to "regulate sleep pattern." Take a look at the viral Tik Tok video:

'Try rocking your head from side to side' if one's arm fall asleep

Dr. Youn continues to provide quick and easy hacks to revive one's dead arm. "Try rocking your head from side to side," Doctor says. The movement relaxes the neck and gets back the senses in the arm, he adds. And for the most common problem, which is stress, Dr. Youn suggests the most easily doable exercise. "Try closing your eyes and start breathing till for a count to 4, then exhale for a count of 8," he says. Lastly, he asks his followers to suggest some more "body hacks" in the comment section.

Netizens love the go-to hacks

The video posted three days ago garnered over 2.5 million views and over 4 lakh likes. While many backed the doctor on the stress and nausea hack, peanut-allergic viewers asked for alternatives. One even joked, "I guess the peanut butter thing would work but I don't see myself getting back up." On a whole another level, some viewers also asked the doctor to suggest hacks for "staying awake" during the day.

Dr. Anthony Youn is a celebrated plastic surgeon. He was ranked among the top best plastic surgeons in the USA by Newsweek. Besides being a full-time cosmetic surgeon, Dr. Youn is also an Instagram-verified influencer, Youtuber and Podcaster.

Image: Unsplash/representative