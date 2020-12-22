Police Patrol Cars Sync Lights To ‘A Mad Russian’s Christmas’ To Cheer Up People | WATCH

Christmas season is here and everyone is in the spirit. Even though this year the festival will not be celebrated like all the other times, the Lee County’s Police Department tried to cheer up people’s mood in a unique way. The members from the Community Response Unit teamed up and times their patrol lights in sync with the Trans-Siberian Orchestra song "A Mad Russian's Christmas”.

Operation merry and bright

Lee County Sheriff’s Office took to its official Facebook handle and shared the video. The 1 minute 8 seconds short clip is all set in the dark, where nothing is visible. In the background, we can hear A Mad Russian's Christmas playing. As per the tunes, the red and blue lights go on and off, creating a mesmerizing scene. As the video progresses, the colour changes to yellow and white. The team termed it as ‘Operation merry and bright’. In the caption, they wrote, “OPERATION MERRY & BRIGHT | In an effort to spread some holiday cheer, members of our Community Response Unit teamed up and timed their patrol lights to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra song "A Mad Russian's Christmas”. We hope this fun display of lights brings a smile to your face”.

Mesmerized by the video, netizens took over the comment section. One facebook user wrote, "That's awesome. much love from Germany, can't wait to be back in Lee County. Stay safe and healthy everyone and have a blessed Holiday Season". Another person wrote, "Way to go, very creative. Loved every minute. Merry Christmas to all of you and thank you for your service. Stay safe". The video has managed to gather 214K reactions.

