POTUS Joe Biden Says 'I Love You' To VP Kamala Harris, Netizens Say 'What A Great Team'

US President Joe Biden on Friday, 21 January showered admiration for his “best partner” Vice President Kamala Harris. Biden praised Harris as the two leaders made remarks at a virtual Democratic National Committee Grassroots event. While opening his remarks, Biden said “Kamala I love you. You always have my back.”

In response, US Vice President Kamala Harris smilingly said, “I do.” Further, Biden called her “best partner” and added that she is amazing. The US President said, “You always have my back. You are really amazing. You are the best partner I could imagine.” The short clip of the exchange between Biden and Harris has been shared by the account @TheDemocrats alongside the caption, “What a team.”

US President Joe Biden lauded Kamala Harris just days after he said that Vice President Harris will be his running mate if he contests the 2024 presidential elections. When a reporter asked Biden whether he was satisfied with Harris’ work on voting rights, the US President asserted, “I think she is doing a good job.” Speaking to reporters on January 19, Biden said, "she is going to be my running mate.” In response to committing that Harris will be his running mate in 2024, provided he contests the elections again, Biden added "yes." When asked further if he planned to expand, Biden said, "No, there’s no need to." It is pertinent to mention here that Kamala Harris made history by becoming the first woman of colour to hold the post of Vice President in the US.

Netizens react to Biden's 'I Love You' comment

The video has caught the attention of netizens and has garnered over 23K views. One user commented, "So very grateful for them, they are a breath of fresh air! And, even more grateful for all they have done, thank you." Another user wrote, "How sweet is this. True leaders." Another netizen wrote, "Lol, the worst team in the history of the United States of America. In one short yr, we have inflation at the highest level, highest gas, food and unemployment rates, a virus running out of control. These 2 are not fit to run an outhouse."

