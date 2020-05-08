Praying Mantis Devours Murder Hornet In Tense Video; Nervous Netizens Hail 'unlikely Hero'

It seems like the prayers of US have been answered. Netizens have finally found an unlikely hero that can combat the Murder Hornets that are threatening to invade the country. In a video that has gone viral over Twitter, a praying mantis was seen devouring a giant Asian hornet which fell short against the raw strength and reach of the mantis. Netizens rejoiced the outcome of the dual, hailing the Praying Mantis and calling it 'the hero that we needed'.

Netizens reactions

Am I seeing this wrong or was that little demon still trying to sting AFTER HIS HEAD WAS COMPLETELY REMOVED? — @ social pisstancing (@FireisWet) May 7, 2020

I am good then, I have a guardian.... pic.twitter.com/SVkJPrpvbH — surefootedgreekmtgoat (@SurefootedG) May 7, 2020

He really nibbled at his head like a damn yellow skittle 😳 pic.twitter.com/35jRBgay9J — Anal-Eaze Keating (@zeezylove) May 7, 2020

Giant 'murder' hornets

At more than 2 inches long, these insects are reportedly one of the world's largest hornets. According to researchers at Washington State University, the Asian Hornet has a venomous sting that could potentially kill humans (if stung multiple times), which explains 'murder hornets' nickname. Alarmed scientists have been rushing to locate the destructive species and exterminate them before they spread throughout the US and become more challenging to eradicate. They are reportedly capable of killing erstwhile 'killer bees' by the dozen. For their part, Praying Mantis are known for their unusual habit wherein the female of the species decapitates the male after mating and eats the rest for nourishment.

