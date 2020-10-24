Premature Baby Born The Size Of Superman Toy Recovers Complexities To Grow Healthy

A boy who was born prematurely at the size of a toy Superman has recovered and is growing up quick. Logan Ray, who was born at 23 week gestation period, weighed merely 0.68 kilograms and was just 12 inches tall. While, doctors and his parents feared the worst, the kid survived and is now thriving at full pace.

As per Ladbible, the premature birth occurred after it was discovered that Logan’s mother Val had an incompetent cervix - a medical condition where the cervix shortens and opens prematurely, often causing women to miscarry. Although, the doctors urged both Val and her husband Rob to go home, the valiant mother decided to stay back at the hospital.

(Image credits: Valerie Ray)

For 20 days straight, Val lied in a position where her head was lower than her toes. Later, following a painful 32 hour labour, she finally gave birth to a tiny Logan. Although born with major medical conditions, Logan recovered. Despite doctors warning that the teeny boy would not pass the test of time, he was fought back and was discharged after 108 days in an Oregon hospital.

'Tough guy'

Speaking to Ladbible, an emotional mother said that their child was a superman in himself. She also revealed that at the time of his birth, they were told by the hospital staff to bring a toy which could serve as a parameter to measure and compare their son’s development. They then thought to bring a superman. Narrating her experience of the troubling times, she said that even when he was "a pound and half", she called him her "tough guy."

