Utah: Giant Pumpkin Weighing 1,825 Pounds Smashes Record At Weigh-off

Setting a new state record, the group of Utah Giant Pumpkin Growers has recorded a total of eight pumpkins this year that weighed more than 1,000 pounds. According to the reports by AP, the heaviest pumpkin at the 16th annual event was grown by a local farmer named Mohamed Sadiq and it weighed 1,825 pounds. According to the organizers, it is being considered as the largest pumpkin to be grown outside a greenhouse and the second-largest pumpkin to be grown in the history of Utah.

A new record

On October 10, there will be another such event at the Hee Haw Farms in Pleasant Grove. Such events are organized by the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth. It is an organization that has made it a ritual to grow a giant pumpkin and it comes up with good quality and fair competition. According to reports by the Utahpumpkingrowers, the 10th Annual Ginormous Pumpkin Regatta 2020 is another event that was supposed to take place on October 17. However, it has been cancelled now.

Before Mohamed, Veteran grower, Andrew Israelsen won the competition last year when he brough in a pumpkin that weighed 1608 pounds. Reports by Utahpumpkingrowers suggest that Andrew has been growing pumpkins for over 20 years and this was his second win. The official site says, "His first UGPG win was in 2009, weighing in at 919 lbs. The current club record holder for the most 2nd place finishes, he is excited to get a first place win once again". Also, his pumpkin was grown from 2170 Daletas seed.

