Punjab Police Spread Awareness On COVID-19 Through A Song; Watch

A video of Assistant Sub-Inspector of the Punjab Police, Pamma Malhi, performing a “coronavirus song” on social media has been lauded by the users. Posted by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on his official Twitter handle, the video spreads awareness about the precautionary measures during the infection outbreak in the country. Captain Singh captioned the video saying that a song on the virus was a creative way to keep people informed about COVID-19.

A song on precautions against Coronavirus by SI Baljinder Singh of @PunjabPoliceIndia. A creative way of spreading awareness on #COVIDー19. pic.twitter.com/Qvbc9bMWo1 — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 1, 2020

Netizens appreciate

The video garnered over 26.8k views and was liked by over 1.5k people. With the lyrics of the song Partap Paras, the 4-minute video shows the response of the police to manage the health crisis. The song features relief operations conducted by the police forces. A Police officer can also be seen washing his hands and using hand sanitizer in order to create awareness about simple precautions against COVID-19 in society. Twitter poured in reactions calling the video “highly informative” and thanked the Captain for boosting the morale of the people amid the hardship.

Jai hind — SidanaAtul (@Atulbobsidana) April 1, 2020

🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 — Satnam Singh (@SatnamS1995) April 1, 2020

Too Gooooood, Sir. He (SI Balwinder Singh) needs to be suitable REWARDed — BainsSarv_.- (@BainsSarv18) April 1, 2020

Sir you doing such a great work to save people of Punjab,, salute you — Makhan Ranike (@MakhanRanike) April 1, 2020

Very well sung and made. Good luck and God bless you. — Sukhdarshan Singh (@sukdarshan1954) April 1, 2020

Great Efforts👍 — Amandeep Singh (@Amandee43712087) April 1, 2020

🙏🙏🙏 — Suunil Dhawan (@SunilTaurush) April 1, 2020

It's really good to see the message coming in this form Sir. However, it's an urge that our government should be more strict towards the mobility as still people are roaming here and there. Today I saw scores of children from slums for asking kanjak offerings. — Kamaljit Kaur (@prettykamal) April 1, 2020

