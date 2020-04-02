The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Punjab Police Spread Awareness On COVID-19 Through A Song; Watch

What’s Viral

With the lyrics of song Partap Paras, the 4-minute video by Punjab Police creates awareness and shows the response of the police to manage the COVID-19 crisis.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
Punjab police

A video of Assistant Sub-Inspector of the Punjab Police, Pamma Malhi, performing a “coronavirus song” on social media has been lauded by the users. Posted by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on his official Twitter handle, the video spreads awareness about the precautionary measures during the infection outbreak in the country. Captain Singh captioned the video saying that a song on the virus was a creative way to keep people informed about COVID-19. 

Netizens appreciate

The video garnered over 26.8k views and was liked by over 1.5k people. With the lyrics of the song Partap Paras, the 4-minute video shows the response of the police to manage the health crisis. The song features relief operations conducted by the police forces. A Police officer can also be seen washing his hands and using hand sanitizer in order to create awareness about simple precautions against COVID-19 in society. Twitter poured in reactions calling the video “highly informative” and thanked the Captain for boosting the morale of the people amid the hardship. 

Read: Trump Signs USD 2 Trillion Coronavirus Stimulus Bill, Says Help Is On The Way

Read: GOP’s Massie Outrages House, Trump By Seeking To Stall Vote

Read: France Reports 509 More Coronavirus Deaths, Highest Single-day Toll

Read: China's Successor As UNSC Chair Takes Immediate Remedial Steps; Plans Coronavirus Meeting

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
COVID-19
ANDREW CUOMO STATEMENT ON BROTHER
COVID-19
OWAISI ON NIZAMUDDIN CASE
COVID-19
NAVY DEVELOPS IR-BASED SENSOR
COVID-19
PREMJI RASHID ISSUES STATEMENT
Aung San Suu Kyi joins facebook to communicate effeciently as Myanmar battles COVID-19
AUNG SAN SUU KYI JOINS FACEBOOK
Netizens
FANS EXCITED FOR KOHLI-KP TALK