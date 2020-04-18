Amid coronavirus lockdown, strains of Bizet’s Carmen echoed around Doha’s man-made Pearl Island as Qatar’s Philharmonic Orchestra performed from balconies. While Qatar is under complete lockdown in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, people have been treated to renditions of a number of songs including, Elton John’s ‘Can You Feel the Love Tonight’. According to the Facebook post by the group, the Philharmonic has decided to perform every Friday at 8pm until Ramadan commences.

The caption of the Facebook post read, “After last week’s successful performances from the musicians on their balconies, the Philharmonic has decided to make this a weekly series. Every Friday at 8pm musicians from the Qatar Philharmonic will perform from outside their homes. Performances will stop once Ramadan commences. Listen out for tonight’s piece!”

While speaking to an international media outlet, the principal flattest of QPO, Nicole Pressler, said that there are four members and everyone plays a bit. She said that during one of their performance, while she lifted her son to hear applause and cheers from residents and passerby, one couple also embraced and swayed on a nearby balcony. Pressler added that although the group is more accustomed to playing to packed crowds at the ultra-modern Qatar National Convention Centre and the Katara Opera House, it still gave them ‘joy’.

Furthermore, she added that the group comes together as friends and colleges with distance but united. She said that while they perform from during such unprecedented times, she misses her orchestra more. The orchestra’s director, Kurt Meister reportedly said that even though there is not too much echo and the audiences are getting bigger and bigger, it was still nice.

Coronavirus outbreak

Qatar has reported more than 5,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and the deadly virus has claimed nearly 8 lives. Coronavirus, which originated in China in December 2019, has now claimed over 154,000 lives worldwide as of April 18. According to the tally by an international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 210 countries and territories and has infected more than 2.6 million people. Out of the total infections, more than 581,000 have recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries including Spain, and the economy is struggling.

