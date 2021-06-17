'Quite A Character': Australian Kelpie Sold For Nearly Rs 20 Lakh At Dog Auction

While it is ubiquitous that certain dogs are costlier than others, one “special” kelpie dog broke all records after he was sold for a whopping 35,200 Australian dollars at an auction. The incredible sale took place in the Australian state of Victoria where the two-year-old doggo named Hoover fetched the astronomical price and became the most expensive dog in the Pacific country. Australian Kelpies are medium sized sheep dogs basically tasked with mustering and droving cattle.

'Quite a character'

Hoover was originally owned by Sarah and her husband David Lee, both of whom run a farm in the state. Speaking to CNN, British born Sarah said that Hoover really connects with people he meets while David added that the pooch was “quite a character”. Both of them also said that they loved dogs. Talking about the sale, David asserted that he was happy that his dog had gone into a “really good home”.

The couple bought Hoover from a friend two years ago when the kelpie was just four months old. While the name of its latest buyer is not revealed as yet, Casterton Kelpie Association said the buyer was a sheep and cattle grazier. Meanwhile, Hoover's sale tops the previous national record when a working kelpie sold for 25,000 Australian dollars in 2019.

While Hoover has stirred the internet with his incredible sale, the iconic Japanese Shiba Inu dog, the face of Dogecoin and a very prominent internet meme also lived up to its reputation. Just recently, an image of the zealous dog was sold as an NFT Non-Fungible Token (for a whopping sum of US$4 Million, making it the most expensive meme NFT in history. The meme was put under the hammer last week by Atsuko Sato, who owns the viral Shiba Inu dog named Kabosu. After bidding for three days, it was sold at an unbelievable price to a user named ‘pleasrdao’ who paid 1,696.9 Ethereum cryptocurrency equivalent to RS. 29.9 crore. "Never in a million years would I have imagined the impact that my photoshoot of Kabosu would have on the internet. I’m excited to share that I’ve minted the original meme and photoshoot images as NFTs, and will be auctioning them for charity," Sato wrote in an Instagram sharing the news of the auction.

Image: castertonkelpieassociation.com

