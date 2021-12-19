Monkeys Kill Puppies: Ranvir Shorey Says Incident 'very Disturbing'; Check Other Reactions

A bunch of enraged monkeys reportedly slaughtered as many as 250 dogs in Maharashtra's Beed district. Monkeys went on a dog-killing rampage when a few dogs allegedly murdered an infant monkey, according to reports from Majalgaon. Monkeys have murdered approximately 250 pups by throwing them from large heights in the last month, as per a report. In the last 24 hours, the news has not only caught the attention of many but also made people anxious across the country.

On Saturday night, film actor Ranvir Shorey expressed his shock and sadness over the incident and called it "disturbing". He wrote on Twitter, "This Monkey Vs Doge story is very disturbing, I have to say."

This #MonkeyVsDoge story is very disturbing, I have to say. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) December 18, 2021

Commenting on his post, several Twitter users expressed their concern over the incident. One of the users schooled trollers who were trying to make a joke out of this bizarre incident. She wrote, "Honestly, I'm not able to get what everyone is finding so amusing in this horrific story. Innocent puppies are being killed, I know there isn't much anyone can do but at least don't mock and rejoice." Social media users have also chosen sides over the incident, some are supporting monkeys and some are cheering dogs in the gang war while giving inhuman reactions to the sensitive matter.

Honestly, I'm not able to get what everyone is finding so amusing in this horrific story. Innocent puppies are being killed, I know there isn't much anyone can do but atleast don't mock and rejoice — JeeAar (@Bespoke07982992) December 19, 2021

More about 'Monkeys Kill Puppies' incident

According to reports, there isn't a single puppy left in Lavool village, which is located about 10 kilometres from Majalgaon in the Beed region and has a population of about 5,000 people. Locals claim that anytime monkeys in the area see a pup, they seize it, carry it to a high altitude, and then dump it down. Locals have also contacted forest department authorities, urging them to capture monkeys in the region. Concerned officials visited the village, but were unable to capture even a single monkey.

Residents stepped up to protect pups after forest service workers failed to apprehend the wild monkeys. Many individuals were harmed in the process as monkeys attacked them in revenge. According to the report, monkeys have begun to target school-aged children, causing alarm=like situations among residents. However, Sachin Kand, Beed Forest Officer, on Saturday said that 2 monkeys involved in the killing of many puppies have been captured by the team. He told news agency ANI, "2 monkeys involved in the killing of many puppies have been captured by a Nagpur Forest Dept team in Beed, earlier today. Both the monkeys are being shifted to Nagpur to be released in a nearby forest."

