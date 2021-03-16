Rare Arctic Walrus Spotted In Ireland, Likely Drifted Away After Falling Asleep On Iceberg

An Arctic walrus was spotted on the Atlantic coast of Ireland for the first time since 2004. It was seen by a five-year-old girl who was walking with her father Alan Houlihan. The walrus was seen on March 14 resting on a rock on Valentia Island off Ireland's southwest coast in County Kerry. Experts believe that it may have drifted from its home during a nap.

Arctic walrus spotted

The animal was captured on video as it moved on the rocks of Valentia Island. Alan Houlihan and his daughter spotted the arctic walrus on the Irish coast. There is no information as to how the two-metre-long animal arrived in Ireland but onlookers say that the animal looked exhausted. Houlihan told the Irish Examiner that they first thought the creature was a seal before spotting its tusks. He added that the walrus was massive in size, about the size of 'a bull or cow'. The walrus was sitting on the rock at one stage then he threw up a fin. He said that it looked like he was giving us all the 'birdie'. Take a look at the post shared by The Irish Whale and Dolphin group on its Twitter account.



Experts have warned the public to maintain distance from the animal to avoid scaring the creature and endangering themselves. Marine biologists agreed the walrus was quite young based on the size of its tusks. Marine biologist, Kevin Flannery of Dingle Oceanworld said that the animal is from the arctic and it must have fallen asleep on an iceberg and drifted off and then it must have gone out to the mid-Atlantic or Greenland possibly.

Dr. Peter Richardson, head of the ocean recovery at the Marine Conservation Society told The Daily Mail that they are known to travel vast places but it is very unusual for walrus to reach this place. This is a faraway place for walrus from their home but a fit young walrus has made it home. Dr. Peter Richardson added that there are plenty of things that the walrus can eat in the area. He said that the walrus may be in the water but is still in the vicinity. He said that if the people see it again they should report it to Irish Whale and Dolphin group. He said that it is difficult to spot walrus in water but it could still be around.

Tom Arnbom, a senior advisor to WWF on the Arctic disagreed. The wildlife expert told BBC News that the walrus would have come to the Irish coast in search of food. He added that it is often seen that adolescent animals move to vast locations so that they get food. He said that the animals come up to the shadows to eat mussels and clams which they eat several thousand a day. He said that the animal though lost but he is not afraid that it will die. Arnbom expressed hope that the walrus would find its way back to North Atlantic.

The Biodiversity Ireland on its Twitter account wrote that a walrus was spotted ashore at Knightstown, Valentia Island. This Artctic species is an infrequent visitor to Irish waters, with 11 records in the database dating back to 1897. Take a look at the post.