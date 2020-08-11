Rare Nilgiri Marten Spotted At Western Ghats, Video Breaks Internet | Watch

There are various animal videos on social media. This time a different species has caught attention from people all across social media. Uploaded on August 11, the video shows a Nilgiri Marten, an endangered and endemic species. The Nilgiri Marten is the only Marten species native to Southern India. It is mostly found in the Western Ghats.

The rare Nilgiri Marten

The video has been uploaded by Indian Forest Service official Sudha Ramen. The 59 seconds short clip begins with a shot of green bushes on a hilly slope. Slowly after zooming the focus is taken to a black creature in the greenery. The Marten is seen twisting and turning his head from left to right with an open mouth. Towards the end of the video we see the Marten looking at the camera. Giving highlights about the species, the video has been captioned as, “This not a black Panther which might excite you. This is Nilgiri marten, an arboreal endemic and endangered animal to smaller pockets of Western Ghats. This is the only Marten species available in South India”.

This not a black Panther which might excite you. This is Nilgiri marten, an arboreal endemic and endangered animal to smaller pockets of Western Ghats. This is the only Marten species available in South India. pic.twitter.com/iGNKi29tqD — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) August 11, 2020

The video has managed to gather almost 14K views. It has garnered 1.4K likes and 164 Retweets and comments. Netizens bombarded the comment section after watching the video. While few thought that this rare species in a blend of a dog and a seal, others thought that the mammal is a shy creature.

Beautiful - often wondered about the smaller mammals of India as there is not much literature on them !! Is there a book on the smaller mammals viz martens, weasels, badgers, mongoose, civet cats etx found in India ? — नारायण/Narayan (@Narayan89850396) August 11, 2020

Nilgiri marten (Martes gwatkinsii) is the only species of marten found in Southern India. It occurs in the hills of the Nilgiris and parts of Western Ghats. Pampadum Shola Nat Park located on the southern portion of Western Ghats in Kerala is a safe haven of rare Nilgiri Marten pic.twitter.com/jKqwioo8Eg — Bengal Florican (@Iamcedricboy) August 11, 2020

I once accidentally came across this beautiful creature in Tekkadi forest in Kerala while I was a tea garden manager in Vandiperiyar — Chowkidar PK47🇮🇳🙏♥️ #CountryFirstAndAlways (@Chokidar_AK47) August 11, 2020

Looks like a combination of a dog and a seal 🤔 — DT (@they_van_she) August 11, 2020

Beautiful!!!

A very very rear sighting indeed!

TFS — Sarpa_Bharatiya (@Sarpa_Bharatiya) August 11, 2020

Never heard about it! Thanks for the info — Prashant Mathur (@prashant4021) August 11, 2020

This is equally exciting!! — Dr.Mohan Babu Mogili (@MohanBabuM_IRS) August 11, 2020

Such a gorgeous little guy! — labellagorda (@labellagorda) August 11, 2020

Few days back, a black panther's image created a lot of buzz on social media. It was when a trip to Chandrapur's Tadoba Andhari National Park, Maharashtra turned out to be one of the 'most surreal experiences' for a 23-year-old amateur photographer, Abhishek Pagnis. In an interview with an online portal, the Pune-based engineering student and budding photographer expressed how lucky he considers himself to have gotten the opportunity to spot a black panther, standing just 20 feet away from him. Pagnis also revealed that he had to patiently wait for over 2.5 hours just to have a glimpse of the elusive wild cat.

(Image Credits: Twitter/SudhaRamenIFS)

