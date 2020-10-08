Last Updated:

Raveena Tandon Overjoyed As People Visit Baba Ka Dhaba In Huge Numbers; Netizens React

'Power of Social Media' started trending on Twitter as a viral video prompted many Delhiites to help an elderly couple running a roadside eatery in Delhi.

Chetna Kapoor
'Power of Social Media' started trending on Twitter on Wednesday as a viral video prompted many Delhiites to help an elderly couple running a roadside eatery in Malviya Nagar, Delhi. With pandemic affecting many lives, a video of an elderly man crying went viral where he shared how it was difficult to sell food at their eatery Baba Ka Dhaba. 

Celebrities like Raveena Tandon, Sonam Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Nimrat Kaur, Swara Bhasker, politicians, Randeep Hooda, Delhi cricket team, and many others came ahead to help spread the word after food blogger Gaurav Wasan's video went viral.

And just hours later, people in huge number were at the eatery placing orders. The media was also seen capturing the visuals. Adv. Somnath Bharti, MLA of Malviya Nagar also visited the couple and shared some happy pictures.

Raveena Tandon wrote, "Yeeeaaaaaaaahhhhh! #BabaKaDhabha . There are many more out there who need our help and support. Let’s help our local vendors in our own neighbourhood aswell!" [sic]

 

 

