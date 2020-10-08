Raveena Tandon Overjoyed As People Visit Baba Ka Dhaba In Huge Numbers; Netizens React

'Power of Social Media' started trending on Twitter on Wednesday as a viral video prompted many Delhiites to help an elderly couple running a roadside eatery in Malviya Nagar, Delhi. With pandemic affecting many lives, a video of an elderly man crying went viral where he shared how it was difficult to sell food at their eatery Baba Ka Dhaba.

Celebrities like Raveena Tandon, Sonam Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Nimrat Kaur, Swara Bhasker, politicians, Randeep Hooda, Delhi cricket team, and many others came ahead to help spread the word after food blogger Gaurav Wasan's video went viral. And just hours later, people in huge number were at the eatery placing orders. The media was also seen capturing the visuals. Adv. Somnath Bharti, MLA of Malviya Nagar also visited the couple and shared some happy pictures.

Raveena Tandon wrote, "Yeeeaaaaaaaahhhhh! #BabaKaDhabha . There are many more out there who need our help and support. Let’s help our local vendors in our own neighbourhood aswell!" [sic]

Moments of happiness.



Youth can do anything if he wants.

Always raise your voice for people who need your help



Raise your voice with us ✊✊



Power of Youth @POY_Community#BABAKADHABA #Unite2FightCorona pic.twitter.com/OSuMB4lyxf — Power Of Youth (@POY_Community) October 8, 2020

.@RICHA_LAKHERA .@VasundharaTankh .@sohitmishra99 .@sakshijoshii .@RifatJawaid .@ShonakshiC .@TheDeshBhakt Visited "Baba Ka Dhaba" n hv done d needful to bring SMILE on their faces as promised. Will take care of them n I am starting a drive 2 take care of similarly placed people. pic.twitter.com/S9A94AmJxK — Adv. Somnath Bharti (@attorneybharti) October 8, 2020

The times are tough, but Dilli ka Dil toh aaj bhi ek misaal hai na? 💙



Dilliwalon, our local businesses need your support in these testing times. Let's turn these tears into tears of joy starting tomorrow!



Visit Baba Ka Dhaba, Malviya Nagar ⬇️

📍https://t.co/2oPUir8ELo https://t.co/P0AwdhjDkJ — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) October 7, 2020

