Research Scientist's Post On Training Rats For Rescue Operations Viral; Netizens Amazed

Rats are creatures that often make feel people disgusted or frightened with the rodent often being considered a carrier of diseases. However, a lesser-known fact about them was that they can be helpful in search and rescue missions. This was seen in a now-viral post on the internet.

A Scottish research scientist has tweeted that her organisation works towards training rats to help in search and rescue missions. Dr Donna Kean from APOPO, a nonprofit that trains rats to save lives by detecting landmines and tuberculosis, has posted a picture of a rat on Twitter.

While tweeting a picture of a rodent eating through a syringe, Kean wrote, “I train these clever creatures to save victims trapped in collapsed buildings after earthquakes. We kit them out with a rat backpack, and train them to trigger a switch when they find a victim & come back for a tasty treat 🐀 #herosnotpests #science #weirdjobs #WomenInSTEM”.

'Amazing! I‘d love to see...', Netizens react

The post has grabbed the attention of many on the internet. The trending post has been doing rounds on social media and has accumulated around 154.8K likes accompanied by several retweets. The post has sparked numerous reactions from many to express their views, "I have never seen a rat that large. That is definitely not the breed of rat we see running around our parks!", a user wrote. The second user spelled, "yet another reason why I love rats. They are vilified when they don't deserve it. We created the perfect environment for them to thrive. But they are such loving and gentle souls and make amazing companions". The third user expressed, "Amazing! I‘d love to see a picture with a rat backpack!"