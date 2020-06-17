Last Updated:

Robbers In Pakistan Return What They Stole To A Delivery Boy; Hug Latter As He Breaks Down

In a video going viral on social media, robbers returned valuables they stole from the delivery person in Karachi, Pakistan. Watch —

Pakistan

In a video going viral on social media, robbers returned valuables they stole from the delivery person in Karachi, Pakistan. The video also shows how the delivery boy broke down and the robber later hugged him.

The CCTV footage shows how the robbers were first trying to loot him but then later returned the valuables. They shook hands in the end and left the spot, as per the video.

Calling it an 'Internet Gem', many on Twitter shared the video. A user wrote, "#Karachi in one video Food Delivery; Muggers on the street; bystanders not bothered much; city that feeds the poor; and even the robbers can have a kind heart here. A resilient city that can bring tears to your eyes: for such contrasting emotions..." [sic]

Another user said, "Armed robbers try to mug a food panda delivery boy but return everything when he starts crying Lesson: it's not too late to do the right thing." One user wrote, "I also shed tears, God knows how poor the delivery boy was that he started crying, and how needy the thieves were that despite being so kind heart they choose to be thieves. Who is to blame?"[sic]

