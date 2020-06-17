Robbers In Pakistan Return What They Stole To A Delivery Boy; Hug Latter As He Breaks Down

In a video going viral on social media, robbers returned valuables they stole from the delivery person in Karachi, Pakistan. The video also shows how the delivery boy broke down and the robber later hugged him.

The CCTV footage shows how the robbers were first trying to loot him but then later returned the valuables. They shook hands in the end and left the spot, as per the video.

Calling it an 'Internet Gem', many on Twitter shared the video. A user wrote, "#Karachi in one video Food Delivery; Muggers on the street; bystanders not bothered much; city that feeds the poor; and even the robbers can have a kind heart here. A resilient city that can bring tears to your eyes: for such contrasting emotions..." [sic]

Another user said, "Armed robbers try to mug a food panda delivery boy but return everything when he starts crying Lesson: it's not too late to do the right thing." One user wrote, "I also shed tears, God knows how poor the delivery boy was that he started crying, and how needy the thieves were that despite being so kind heart they choose to be thieves. Who is to blame?"[sic]

Robbers snatched belongings from a Foodpanda delivery boy in Karachi. When he started crying, they not only returned him his stuff but also hugged and comforted him.

انسان جتنا بھی برا ہو لیکن دل میں رحم ضرور ہوتا ہے #رونق_شاعری #ادب_کا_سفر pic.twitter.com/Kuf4QZmt8s — Maha Saed (@MahSaed_) June 17, 2020

Reactions

A strong message that #humanity do exits somewhere inside us but circumstances have compelled us to go in the wrong direction. CCTV footage of robbers returning the valuables of #foodpanda delivery man and consoling him after he breaks down into tears.

Somewhere in #Karachi pic.twitter.com/tULWHbVslF — Sidra Bibi (@SidraBibi5) June 16, 2020

So in our city Karachi a robber robbed a delivery boy and then was about to run away but the delivery boy started crying then the robber gave him back everything he stole and hugged him and said sorry.. ik he's still a robber but seeing it felt so good 😭😭💜 — Faiqa⁷🥀⟬⟭ | Happy 7ᵗʰ Anniversary to BTS💜 (@browoonie1) June 16, 2020

Strange robbery, robbers returned the wallet and money to delivery boy and hugged him.... Delivery boy must have said something very sensitive...Karachi pic.twitter.com/3hoeJxVJQp — Akorwal (@akorwaal) June 16, 2020

