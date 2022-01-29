Every sector undergoes changes with the passage of time, and the gaming industry is no exception. In the times to come, digital and augmented reality is expected to be the two fastest-growing technologies. In the latest development, a video is doing rounds on social media where a robot can be seen acing the game of badminton.

The video showcases the robot playing badminton with a young man while others observe the game with interest. In the video, the robot is also seen gliding and hitting with ease when the shuttlecock approaches its side. The video was shared on an Instagram page named 'World Of Data Science.' "Fun with AI When No one is available to play (sic)," read the caption to the video.

The video has gone viral on social media platforms since it was shared earlier this month. As of now, it has garnered around 4,200 likes and the numbers are still increasing. Besides, it has also accumulated a few comments from people. Reacting to the video, one user wrote, "Asians can make anything interesting."

"It's great for people like me who have no friends (sic)," quipped another user. "Single logo k liye badhia hai yeh (This is good for people who are single)," expressed a third.

Robots showcase stunning dance moves

In a similar video, robots were seen dancing with members of the South Korean boy band, BTS. The video features the members of BTS and the robots showcasing some stunning moves. The video shared on the official YouTube channel of Hyundai Motor Company starring BTS dancers and robots had created a buzz online.

Hyundai shared the video to show their official acquisition of robotics company Boston Dynamics. The company shared the video alongside the caption, "Look, who visited our film shooting studio! BTS get a surprise visit from two special guests – Boston Dynamics Spot and Atlas. Watch them all have fun showing off their moves in an epic dance-off. We believe that, in the not-so-distant future, robots can come into and enrich human lives. Welcome to the family, Boston Dynamics (sic)".

