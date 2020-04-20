Video: Ronit Roy Shows How To Make Face Mask With T-shirt At Home

The coronavirus outbreak has caused a global shortage of personal protective equipment like face masks and gloves. People on social media have been teaching how to make face masks while sitting at home using simple tools and techniques. The recent one to share the instructions on social media is actor Ronit Roy, who used a t-shirt to demonstrate a simple way of making a face mask. Ronit's idea of making a face mask requires no additional tools but just a normal t-shirt.

In the 45-second long video that Ronit shared on Twitter, the actor can be seen making a guerilla-like face mask using a t-shirt that will cover the entire face of a person unlike covering just the nose and the mouth as done by the traditional masks. Ronit also displayed the effectiveness of the innovative mask he created by bringing a lighter and trying to blow out the flame. The flame did not blow out proving Ronit's point of how strong the protection was.

No mask? Tension nahin Leneka! Simple hai! pic.twitter.com/NSNPMikDZ3 — Ronit Bose Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) April 20, 2020

Homemade mask

Many celebrities, including politicians and influencers in the past few weeks had taken to social media to teach people how to make masks, heeding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call on the importance of homemade face maks. Union Minister Smriti Irani had also shared four easy steps to make face masks using needle-thread and a piece of cloth. From Vidya Balan to Muktha, celebrities have been sharing tutorials on how to make DIY masks.

