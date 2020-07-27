Last Updated:

Ryan Reynolds Offers Cash Reward For Returning Woman's Teddy, Proud Fans Praise 'nice Guy'

In a story of heartbreak, a Canadian woman’s teddy, which had her late mother’s last words, got stolen. The story was shared by Ryan Reynolds.

In a story of heartbreak, a Canadian woman’s teddy, which had her late mother’s last words, got stolen. Devastated by her loss, she put up a social media post urging people to return the toy to her if they found it. However, in addition to hundreds of people,  it also caught the eye of  Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds, who has now put up a cash reward for anybody who returns it.

Mara Sorian, the owner of the teddy reportedly said that her “custom made” teddy was stolen from her on July 24 while she was shifting her new house. In a tweet, she also revealed that it was her late mom who gave it to her and her last messages which said that she loved her. Revealing details, she said that it was in a Herschel backpack when it got stolen along with an iPad.

Reward of $5,000

The post which revealed Sorian’s email, immediately caught everybody’s attention racking up over 47.5 k likes. Surprisingly, it also caught the attention of Ryan Reynolds who reposted it announcing a reward of $5,000 to anyone who returned it. “I think we all need this bear to come home,” he wrote.  According to reports, the bag also has other valuable items including her iPad, citizenship card and her fiancée’s passport, social insurance cards etc, however, she said that it was concerned about teddy and really wanted it back.

Reynold's kind gesture won everybody's heart with people hailing him as a hero. One user wrote, "This bear is sentimental to the owner due to the fact it has a loving recording from her mom that passed away" while another wrote," Does the bear keep the value if the recording is deleted?" Yet another comment read,"Thankfully if it's a Build A Bear, which it looks to be...the recording can't be deleted. Only way to remove it is if they destroy the bear"

