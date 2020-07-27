Ryan Reynolds Offers Cash Reward For Returning Woman's Teddy, Proud Fans Praise 'nice Guy'

In a story of heartbreak, a Canadian woman’s teddy, which had her late mother’s last words, got stolen. Devastated by her loss, she put up a social media post urging people to return the toy to her if they found it. However, in addition to hundreds of people, it also caught the eye of Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds, who has now put up a cash reward for anybody who returns it.

Mara Sorian, the owner of the teddy reportedly said that her “custom made” teddy was stolen from her on July 24 while she was shifting her new house. In a tweet, she also revealed that it was her late mom who gave it to her and her last messages which said that she loved her. Revealing details, she said that it was in a Herschel backpack when it got stolen along with an iPad.

Reward of $5,000

The post which revealed Sorian’s email, immediately caught everybody’s attention racking up over 47.5 k likes. Surprisingly, it also caught the attention of Ryan Reynolds who reposted it announcing a reward of $5,000 to anyone who returned it. “I think we all need this bear to come home,” he wrote. According to reports, the bag also has other valuable items including her iPad, citizenship card and her fiancée’s passport, social insurance cards etc, however, she said that it was concerned about teddy and really wanted it back.

Vancouver: $5,000 to anyone who returns this bear to Mara. Zero questions asked. I think we all need this bear to come home. https://t.co/L4teoxoY50 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 25, 2020

Reynold's kind gesture won everybody's heart with people hailing him as a hero. One user wrote, "This bear is sentimental to the owner due to the fact it has a loving recording from her mom that passed away" while another wrote," Does the bear keep the value if the recording is deleted?" Yet another comment read,"Thankfully if it's a Build A Bear, which it looks to be...the recording can't be deleted. Only way to remove it is if they destroy the bear"

Read: How Ryan Reynolds Prepared To Get Into The Shoes Of His Character In 'Deadpool'

Read: Ryan Reynolds Talks About Being A Part Of The 2005 Remake Film 'The Amityville Horror'

So, this is why you’re one of my favourite people on earth. Heart of gold and you make me die laughing in your movies.... except green lantern.... and the first take at deadpool.... still, my fav Canadian.... next to wolverine.

Def maybe is, truly, one of my fav rom coms. Truth. — Not George (@TheAntiCostanza) July 25, 2020

Still trying to get people to forget green lantern eh? — TheDanjames (@TDanjames) July 25, 2020

Dude .... not only are you HAWT , but also a seriously nice guy ... OMG . Few would reach out this way ... I think we might need to give you a sainthood ..... y'know ... unless we can get more topless pics ;) — TamTam (@TamOfTams) July 25, 2020

So sad. God luck. I’m going to think on this. Years ago, my apartment was burglarized and my beloved Afghan hound was taken. Input up signs, pic on tv. Everything. She only came back when I sat still and declared that Lola was in her right place. There was no separation of her — nothingisclearhere (@beigegypsy39) July 26, 2020

What happens if the beer doesn't want to go back . — luke mannix (@Lukeyluke77) July 26, 2020

Ryan Reynolds you are a very nice man. — Deborah Goble (@CBCDeborahGoble) July 25, 2020

YES, PLEASE. My mother was treated like an angel at the Sunnybrook Hospital Hospice Wing in Toronto. If you'd like to make a donation to them, it would be greatly appreciated. ❤️ — mara soriano | FIND MAMABEAR VANCOUVER (@drawmaradraw) July 26, 2020

Read: Ryan Reynolds Offers To Pay $5K Reward As He Gets Emotional About A Stolen Stuffed Bear

Read: Popular Dialogues From Ryan Reynolds & Samuel L. Jackson Starrer 'The Hitman's Bodyguard'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.