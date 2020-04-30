Saharanpur Wakes Up To Snow-capped peaks Of The Mighty Himalayan Ranges As AQI Dips

In a rare sighting, people in Saharanpur woke up to witness the snow-capped peaks of the Himalayan mountain ranges owing to the improved AQI during the lockdown imposed to stem the coronavirus pandemic. The ranges were visible from a distance of approximately 200 km which was a rare sight that the internet called “truly captivating”.The photos of the scenic view were shared by a forest officer Ramesh Pandey on twitter which was captured by an income tax inspector, Dushyant. With over 3.2K likes, the pictures were widely circulated on the internet.

Snow capped peaks of Himalaya are now visible from Saharnpur !

Lockdown and intermittent rains have significantly improved the AQI. These pictures were taken by Dushyant, an Income Tax inspector, from his house at Vasant Vihar colony on Monday evening. #lockdowneffect #nature pic.twitter.com/1vFfJqr05J — Ramesh Pandey IFS (@rameshpandeyifs) April 29, 2020

A drop in the global emissions

In the photos, the white snowy peaks of Gangotri emerged clear in the sky during the sunrise creating hues from the income tax officer’s home in the Vasant Vihar colony. Further, the sky appears deep blue in colour. Earlier, an International Energy Agency confirmed that the Coronavirus pandemic caused global energy emissions to fall a record eight percent owing to an unprecedented decline in the demand for sources of energy such as coal, oil, and gas. And hence as an example, one can see a drop in the pollution level as the air remains clear for the peaks to be visible from over 200kms away.

Lovely view of the Garwhal Himalaya — Asheesh Talwani (@AsheeshTalwani) April 29, 2020

Around 24 years back I had seem it from saharanpur railway station while travelling to Dehradun. I could not believe I was so close to the himalayan peaks. — martand (@martanz) April 29, 2020

Now Desperately waiting to see glimpses of Great Himalayas from each and everypart of Northern India 🇮🇳 — प्रSHANT (@prish123lko) April 29, 2020

♥️ this is natural healing which will help in a long run... while Ozone hole also healed this week completely due to decrease in polar vorticity...This lockdown proved to be game changer. — Suhail Bashir (@SuhailBashirP) April 29, 2020

How many days more to let #Lucknowites see #Himalayas from home :). It's really beautiful ❤️❤️❤️ — Prashant Bajpai (@technozoo) April 29, 2020

That's unbelievable and amazing. In normal days even mussoorie range is not visible from Saharanpur — Abhishek (@bhardwaajabhi) April 29, 2020

Sir, Snow capped mountains also visible from Dhampur, Distt Bijnore. If one could use their imagination, what the terai belt must have looked like a 100 years ago over looking these beautiful peaks. — Udaiveer (@SinghUdaiveer1) April 29, 2020

May be these peaks become visible from Delhi too ....if lockdown gets extended till May end. Is it ?

😃😃😄😄 — Dilip (@surewrap) April 29, 2020

We need 10 days lockdown every year for mother nature . She need us to stay away to survive for a while .#NaturePhotography #nature#lockdown — Ajay (@ajaydutt) April 29, 2020

(Image Credit: Twitter/ @rameshpandeyifs)

