Saharanpur Wakes Up To Snow-capped peaks Of The Mighty Himalayan Ranges As AQI Dips

The Himalayan ranges were visible from the distance of approximately 200 km in Saharanpur which was a rare sight that the internet called “truly captivating”

Saharanpur

In a rare sighting, people in Saharanpur woke up to witness the snow-capped peaks of the Himalayan mountain ranges owing to the improved AQI during the lockdown imposed to stem the coronavirus pandemic. The ranges were visible from a distance of approximately 200 km which was a rare sight that the internet called “truly captivating”.The photos of the scenic view were shared by a forest officer Ramesh Pandey on twitter which was captured by an income tax inspector, Dushyant. With over 3.2K likes, the pictures were widely circulated on the internet. 

A drop in the global emissions

In the photos, the white snowy peaks of Gangotri emerged clear in the sky during the sunrise creating hues from the income tax officer’s home in the Vasant Vihar colony. Further, the sky appears deep blue in colour. Earlier, an International Energy Agency confirmed that the Coronavirus pandemic caused global energy emissions to fall a record eight percent owing to an unprecedented decline in the demand for sources of energy such as coal, oil, and gas. And hence as an example, one can see a drop in the pollution level as the air remains clear for the peaks to be visible from over 200kms away.  

