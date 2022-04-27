Saudi Arabia: Authorities Seal Restaurant For Preparing Samosas In Washroom For 3 Decades

A person visits a restaurant to eat tasty food and expects the eatery to provide the best of the services. But, what would one feel after finding out that the dish being served in the restaurant has been prepared in the toilet. This is what happened in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah city where a restaurant had been preparing samosas and other snacks in the toilet, Gulf News reported. Authorities in Saudi Arabia have shut down a restaurant in Jeddah after they found that they had been preparing samosas and other snacks in washrooms for more than 30 years.

The Jeddah municipality, following a tip-off, raided the restaurant situated in a residential building which had been functioning for over 30 years. The officials found that workers in the restaurant had no health cards and had been violating the residency laws. The authorities discovered that the restaurant cooked snacks and also meals in washrooms, Gulf News reported citing Okaz newspaper. The officials found that the restaurant had been using the meat, chicken and cheese, some of which had expired more than two years ago.

Insects & rodents spotted at the site

The officials even discovered that many insects and rodents were roaming at the site. According to the authorities, they have shut down several illegal restaurants and have destroyed their foodstuff as well. Notably, this is not the first time that a restaurant has been closed by authorities for operating in unhygienic conditions.

A shawarma restaurant in Jeddah was sealed off by the authorities after a rat was spotted on top of a skewer, Gulf News reported citing Ajel. A video of the restaurant had gone viral on social media which showed the rat on the skewer in the Al Baghdadiah neighbourhood.

