'School Of Rock' Actor Lucas Babin Is Now A District Attorney; Fans React

The news of Lucas Babin, who has played the role of 'Spider' in 'School of Rock', has recently gone viral on social media; fans express their surprise.

School of Rock

School of Rock is a popular comedy film that has a list of actors playing various roles in the plot. While most of the actors in the cast have pursued their acting careers over the years, there is one among them has chosen a completely different career for himself. Netizens have recently found out that Lucas Babin, who is briefly seen in the film, has become the District Attorney in the state of Texas. The news went viral on social media, along with his pictures from the film and from his current job as an attorney.

Lucas Babin from School of Rock is now a District Attorney

Lucas Babin is best known for playing the role of Spider in School of Rock. The film had released way back in 2003 and had gained popularity among the masses. After nearly two decades of the release, it has been revealed that Babin has become the District Attorney of the Tyler County, which is located in the state of Texas. A photo that went viral on social media shows a still of Lucas in the movie, alongside another photo that shows him in his new role as an attorney, speaking at a podium. 

The tweet that shared this information took no time in going viral on Twitter, as netizens expressed their surprise reactions in their comments. Many of them were seen talking about their own memories of Babin after having watched the movie and even revealed about how they had no idea that he had moved into politics over the years. Some even reminisced about the moment where he was seen wearing a leather jacket that only covered his arms. 

School of Rock shows Jack Black playing the lead role of a guitarist who becomes a substitute teacher in a school. The story of this film revolves around a guitarist who gets removed from his band and becomes a substitute teacher. He then forms a band of his own, comprising of students. Apart from Jack and Lucas, the film also stars known actors such as Sarah Silverman, Miranda Cosgrove, Joan Cusack and others in some of the major roles in the plot.    

