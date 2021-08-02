Seagull Barks Back At Man Who Teased It By Making Noises; Hilarious Clip Goes Viral

A video of a seagull who barked back at a man, when he teased it by making dog noises himself, has taken the internet by storm. Waynes Scholes uploaded on Youtube, where the pesky bird and he is seen to chorusing to dog noises. The video begins with Waynes introducing his white bird with a yellow beak, Gully.

Seagulls are generally intelligent and attentive creatures. They often adopt behaviours and patterns to implement them in their daily lives, like stamping feet to pop up earthworms from the soil, and dropping hard-shelled molluscs' on rocks to break them open. They also have a highly developed response for communication which includes a wide range of vocalisation and body movements. These characteristics often make videos of the bird go viral, in which it can be seen leaving people in shock or pain.

At the beginning of the video, the seagull squawks for a while and suddenly begins to bark. Both the man and his pet seagull continue to coordinate back and forth. The man changes his patterns a number of times to follow if the seagull imitates the changes. The video went viral on TikTok and was uploaded on Youtube channel Viral Hog with the caption "Friendly seagull barks on balcony." It received over 6k views and 4.2k likes. Take a look at the video:

According to Times Now, Scholes informed that the seagull had laid eggs on his balcony and now is a permanent resident. He named her Gully and had become friends with the noisy bird. He was astonished as well as amused when he first heard her bark. Nevertheless, it became a routine from then on.

Similar videos

Seagulls' videos often go viral due to their obnoxious presence. Sometimes they are seen swooping over food at the beach, while other times they are busy makes humans laugh with their cackling noises and weird moves. In one such video by Viral Hog, a pair of seagulls were seen 'laughing about something' on the top of the dumpster. Initially, both the birds took turns to laugh, however, towards the end they giggled in unison. The 11second video received over 24 thousand views since it was uploaded on June 9, 2021.

(Input: @viralhog/YouTube)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.