Seagull Sneakily Enters Shop To Steal Chips Packet, Netizens Say 'that's Brilliant': Watch

Side-splitting footage of a crafty seagull entering the co-op store in Aberdeen, Scotland and shoplifting a packet of salted crisps has left the internet astonished and in chuckles. Now widely circulated on social media, the nearly 51-second long clip shows the clever bird lurching outside the convenience store watching the people enter and exit to learn the hack of the automated door system.

It then sprints on its tiny claws and enters the mart, aiming straight for a depository of snacks, carefully observing the surroundings to ensure there’s no human in the vicinity, as a bystander films the incident. The cheeky bird then swiftly pulls out a packet of snacks and flees out of the store with fast-paced steps, trying its best at not getting caught. It waits for the automated door to slide open as the chips pack dangles from its beak, then immediately bolts out. The bird’s Walkers Ready Salted crisps burglary, all the while, is being recorded on the camera.

"Gulls don't care for the concept of ownership or trade," the sharer wrote in the caption of the footage. Outside of the store, the white-feathered felon pecks the crisps impatiently to get the contents out. In what would have been the most comical segment, the clever seagull scrounges through the shop, checking out the cheese, onion, salt and vinegar flavours of the crisps before aiming for the salted one and trudging towards the exit motion sensor to escape the scene of the crime quickly.

Internet pours humorous comments

“Smoother than a fresh jar of Skippy,” a commenter said sarcastically quoting lyrics of the popular song uptown funk. “ Love that he had a wee peruse of the flavours before going for ready salted,” another said. “A member of staff took the packet before he could open it. Apparently he normally steals the pasta pots which are much easier to get into,” another said, making laughter emoticons. “Probably put it back on shelf at reduced price,” yet one other replied. “Thieving beach chicken” another said, sharing a hilarious meme.

"put it on my bill". — Jukebox Romeo (@FrayedBlueJeans) May 14, 2019

Don’t stop him - he’s having a good time! — Peter Conley (@talkinaway) May 14, 2019

GULL: * thinks* Hmmmm, now what flavour do I want? — BigBroVeganðŸŒ»ðŸ‡ªðŸ‡º (@BigBroVegan) May 14, 2019

After that, The internet is closed today ðŸ¤£....its all downhill now . — SC Tailgate Herd (@SC_Herd) May 14, 2019

Amused witnesses said after stealing a bag of salt & vinegar chips, the bird hurridly made an exit..... #DontStopMeNow #SmoothCriminal ðŸ§ðŸ™‚ — DETolbertArtist (@MsDET_Artist) May 14, 2019

It actually runs away ðŸ˜‚ brilliant. — Robert Wilson (@robbiewilson64) May 14, 2019

I hope they were his favourite flavour!ðŸ˜‚ — Tru McHugh (@TruMchugh) May 14, 2019