Seven-year-old Kanpur Boy Climbs Walls Like Spider Man, Netizens React; Watch Video

A video of a seven-year-old boy climbing walls like the Marvel superhero character Spider-Man went viral on social media.

Kanpur's Spider boy Yasharth Singh Gaur, is a class three student, who can climb walls with all ease after getting inspired by the 'Spider-man' movie.

Yasharth told news agency ANI that he got the inspiration to climb walls without support after he watched the movie 'Spider-Man'. He said while practicing the technique, he fell many times and eventually mastered the technique. Yasharth, aspires to be an IPS officer when he grows up.

"When I saw the 'Spider-Man' movie, I wanted to climb walls like him. I tried doing that at home. Initially, I used to fall down, but later I mastered that technique. I told my brother about it, and he told everyone else," said the boy.

He added that in the beginning, the elders at home used to discourage him from climbing walls as they were afraid that he would fall down, but later when they saw him doing it daily, they stopped doing so. "I'm not afraid to fall. I will jump if I slip," Yasharth added.

As the photos and videos of the young spider boy went viral on the internet, some netizens praised the young boy's wall-climbing skills whereas other users have used his photos to create funny memes. Check out the reactions here:

Watch his video here:

(With inputs from ANI)

