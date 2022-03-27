Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta and Ashneer Grover hit the weekend on a funny note. On Saturday night, the trio met each other at the BharatPe co-founder's house. However, what ensued later has taken the internet by storm.

Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta make fun of Ashneer Grover's table

It is speculated that a table at Ashneer Grover's residence costs a whopping Rs 10 crore. When Anupam Mittal and Aman Gupta reunited with Ashneer Grover, they did not miss the chance to poke fun at the staggering cost of the furniture. Moreover, the BharatPe co-founder also took to social media to share a hilarious glimpse from the funny meet and greet session.

While thanking his co-judges, Ashneer Grover wrote, "Thanks @boatxaman and @agmittal for a fun Saturday night. It’s amazing how smoothly we pick up from where we left". In the photo shared by him, Mittal and Gupta can be seen looking for diamonds inside the table to ponder over its costs. When they couldn't spot anything unusual with the table, they broke into fits of laughter using Grover's iconic dialogue 'Yeh sab doglapan hai'. The funny photo has now created a tremendous buzz online. Take a look at it below:

As soon as the photo of their get-together surfaced online, it went viral in no time. A barrage of fans reacted to the post by dropping a slew of laughing emoticons. A user said, "Even the rival party of BharatPe must have cracked up reading this conversation", another wrote, "Ye sab dostipan hai (This is all friendship)". Here's taking a quick look at the reactions:

This comes just weeks after Ashneer Grover hit the headlines for his get-together with Indian rap sensation, Baadshah. He also took to Instagram to give fans a quick glimpse of their meeting online. While sharing a photo alongside Badshah, Ashneer hailed him as 'fellow Delhi ladka. He wrote, "Great spending time with fellow Delhi ladka @badboyshah - also my favourite artist and singer! What a guy!" Check out the photo shared by Ashneer Grover below:

Shark Tank India has already completed its first instalment and details of a second season are yet to be disclosed. During the first season, Ashneer Grover rose to fame for his iconic statement 'Ye sab doglapan hai'. Apart from Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Ghazal Alagh, Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar and Vineeta Singh were a few other entrepreneurs included in the judging panel of the show.