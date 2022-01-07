Sheep & Goats Form Shape Of Syringe In Germany To Promote COVID Vaccinations

In order to encourage people for COVID-19 vaccination in Germany, around 700 sheep and goats were used to form the shape of a syringe. The animals were arranged in the shape of a 100-meter syringe in a field at Schneverdingen, south of Hamburg on Monday, January 3, AP reported. The organiser, Hanspeter Etzold, informed that they had arranged the flock of sheep and goats in the form of a syringe to motivate the unvaccinated people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

For the formation of the syringe, the animals required practice and shepherd, Wiebke Schmidt-Kochan, took several days to train the animals, AP reported, citing news agency dpa. Wiebke Schmidt-Kochan revealed that she kept the pieces of the bread in the shape of a syringe and the sheep and goats ate them after they were allowed to move into the field. The development comes as the German government has been accelerating its vaccination drive to protect the population against the COVID-19 amid the rise in cases.

German government mulling new COVID restrictions

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Germany, the government is planning to announce new restrictions to curb the spread of the virus. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the country's governors are mulling to impose strict restrictions under which the people would be required to show proof of booster dose or negative COVID-19 report to access restaurants or bars, as per a AP report. The government is also considering shortening the quarantine period, which presently is 14 days.

COVID-19 situation in Germany

According to Worldometer statistics, as of 7 January, 7,399,003 people have been infected with the coronavirus in Germany. The total number of people who have lost their lives due to COVID-19 is 114,207. The total number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 was 6,664,800. According to government data, 61.9 million people have received the first dose of the COVID vaccine and 59.6 million people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. 34.6 million people have received a booster dose of vaccine.

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP)