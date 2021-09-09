Shiba Inu Pup Plays With Its Own Mirror Reflection, Netizens Call It 'cute'; Watch Video

Puppies are adorable creatures when it comes to goofing around. This cutie little Shiba Inu pup was caught in one such moment. This sweet dog was unable to figure out the concept of reflection in this video that went viral on the internet.

The internet has a bunch of cute cat and dog videos that grab the attention of the viewers. However, this viral video is quite different from the others that surfaced online on Thursday. Here, this puppy struggles to get acquainted with its mirror reflection. Its cute perplexed face on watching itself on the wall-mounted piece of glass will definitely leave viewers to go "aww!"

Sweet puppy wants to play with its own reflection

The 20-second video begins with the furry playmate trying to scratch it's reflection. It then bends forward to poke it's mirror buddy with his nose. It also opens its jaw in vain to bite the doggo it sees opposite of him. However, it continues to scratch it's mate and adorably falls down. Assumably, the dog was thinking that why was it's counterpart blatantly copying it. Definitely, has a lot of investigation to do. Won't give away too much, take a look at the video:

Netizens left impressed

The video of the cute dog was uploaded on the Instagram handle "Shibainu.dogs." The video that now went viral is captioned "why this guy is copying me?" Since uploaded two days ago, the video racked up over 2,879 views. The clip garnered love reactions and smiling emojis in its comment section.

More from Shiba Inu

If one is to scroll down through their page, it is enough to ensure that the viewer will beat his/her midweek blues. Next in line is this cute dog video of a smiling Shiba Inu pup from the same page. This cute gif video with the dog's bunny smile is the most charming thing on the internet today. The video was uploaded about three days ago with the caption, "when mom said, we have a bunny at home." The video amassed over 16k views and about 50 comments. The viewers gushed over the cuteness of the fluffy white puppy.

