Siberian Cave Hermit Comes Out After 20 Years Just To Get His COVID Jab

After learning about the pandemic, a Siberian hermit, who lived in a cave for more than 20 years had come out just to get his COVID jab.

70-year-old Panta Petrovic not only got his COVID-19 vaccine doses but, also urged residents to get their due doses. He wanted to get the vaccines as soon as learned about the "virus," he told a prominent news agency. Staging clarity about his understanding of the virus, Petrovic said that the disease does not choose, it could come to his cave too. Thus, he found it mandatory to get the vaccines and requested his fellow citizens to do the same.

Petrovic opted for "new-normals" 20 years back

What the world started doing a year back, Panta Petrovic had chosen it for himself some 20 years ago. Petrovic opted for a socially distanced and self-isolated life when he moved to cave top in the Stara Planina mountains in Serbia. He found about the pandemic last year during a brief walk to the supermarket in his hometown Pirot. His home on the mountain has a unique tree-climb entrance. He does not often come out for purchases as he gets welfare and food donations reached to him.

When asked about his hermitage, Petrovic explained that he wanted to live a life without his wife, neighbours, or police intervention. He lived a normal life before he started living in a cave. Petrovic worked as a labourer on the black market and had married thrice. However, he found freedom and solace away from society.

'Money is cursed'

While taking up cave life he also gave up his earning to build three small bridges across the town. He believes 'money is cursed' and it only corrupts people. Petrovic feeds mostly on leftovers in the town bins. Sometimes, he walks around the forest to collect mushrooms and fishes from a nearby lake. He also owns a herd of goats, a flock of chickens, three kittens, and a wild boar named Mara. They lived in the cave until a few of them were slaughtered by wolves, which prompted Petrovic to move them to a shack across the town. He heavily relies on donations to feed his animals.

Towards the conclusion of his interview with the news agency, Petrovic reiterated his stance on vaccines. He called the anti-vaxxers fussy and directed them to get their jabs too. The vaccines are to eradicate the disease and urged every citizen to get their due jabs.

Image: @KyleHill/Twitter

