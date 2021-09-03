Snow Leopard Falls Off A Cliff While Chasing Its Prey; Watch Spine-chilling Video

A spine-chilling incident of a snow leopard falling off a snowcapped range while chasing its prey is now viral on social media platforms including, Twitter. In the 42-second video clip, it opens up with a female snow leopard trying to get hold of its prey and later it ends up with the animals falling off the cliff. The Nail-biting video was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Sudha Ramen with the caption: “Snow leopard is now the State animal of Ladakh. This clip is from The Secret Lives of Snow leopard. Credits to the documentary team" on September 1, is now viral on the microblogging site.

The video has garnered over forty-five thousand views and the count is still going on. After watching the video, thousands of netizens questioned, "Did the snow leopard survive after falling from such a height?" In order to know the answer, some users commented with the links of the other news articles where the media platforms had uploaded the full video in 2018. According to the reports, the video was initially shared by Wild Films India’s on its YouTube Channel in 2018. "Remarkably, the snow leopard survives the ordeal and, despite the colossal fall, still appears focused on securing its prey. The ibex, however, is motionless," reported the Earth Touch News Network.

According to the news outlet, this is not the first time that a snow leopard was recorded taking a tumble and further, it added that the animals may be somewhat accustomed to the occasional plummet. Meanwhile, the netizens shared their reactions to the nail-biting video shared by the IFS. Some of them were not in the condition to accept the animal survived after multiple falls. "It is a miracle the snow leopard survived the battering from the multiple falls," read the comment of such user. "Oh my God... That would have hurt this magnificent animal..." read the second comment.

A spine-chilling incident of a leopard attacking a pet dog was caught on the surveillance camera of a house, which later went viral on social media. The incident occurred in Bhuse village in Maharashtra's Nashik region in the early hours on Friday. The leopard is seen creeping in through the railing of the area outside this house as it approaches the pet dog sleeping there, as per footage shared by news agency ANI. The leopard approached the dog steadily and attacked it before going away with the dog in its mouth. The video has received immense attention from social media users. One of the users wrote, "Poor dog." Another asked "is that pet alive." One user said, "OMG..so sad..poor dog. That leopard is huge." Also, some users compared it with a natural cycle, calling it a matter of "Survival Of The Fittest!"

