South Africa: Proposal At McDonald's Turns Into Disappointment after Woman Declines; Watch

A man's proposal to a woman in a long queue at McDonald's turned out to be a big disappointment when she seemingly declined before storming off. A video of the incident has been doing the rounds on the internet. The incident took place at McDonald's Sandton branch in Johannesburg, South Africa.

In the viral clip, a woman is seen talking to the McDonald's cashier behind the counter when she witnessed a man with a ring in his hand, as she turned back. She again turned to the cashier while shaking her head at him in disbelief. On the other hand, while other customers present were seen raising the man's spirits, the woman appeared to be absolutely disinterested. She seemed agitated and angry at the man's behaviour as she murmured a few words and walked away. The man was then seen collecting the food in his shopping trolley and wheeled it through the crowd.

Witnessed such a sad situation today yoh 💔 pic.twitter.com/RPFvMS7bga — ⭐️Certified Fixer⭐️ (@Madame_Fossette) April 27, 2022

The caption on the video reads, "Witnessed such a sad situation today yoh." The 45-second clip was posted on Twitter after which it garnered around 3.7 million views with likes and retweets. However, as the woman walked away rejecting the proposal, many people in the crowd were seen feeling bad for the man, who got down on his knees with a ring in his hands.

'He got a McNo,' netizens react

The viral video has grabbed the attention of many on social media. The video has also prompted people to post their reactions. "Lol I probably would've said yes not to disappoint him in public, then bit his head off when we got home," a user wrote. A second user wrote, "He got a McNo." A third user expressed, "This could have been handled way better by the sister unless she is treating the guy as a side that's the only explanation I would understand in this situation. Otherwise, u can say yes and pretend then private decline while explaining how u feel about it all!"

Fakes smiles always hit deep but why was this laughing when the elderly man was rejected 😹😹😹😹😭💔 pic.twitter.com/EvQQNAF7AX — Mufftown 🍑 🍑 ᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠ (@Mufftown_boy) April 27, 2022

If you wanna propose to your girlfriend in public, discuss it with her first to avoid such embarrassments. — $ ͪ ⷶ ͧ ᷠ_ ᷜ ͤ ꙷ ᷦ🕊️ (@_ShaunKeyz) April 27, 2022

Besides the MacNO, there’s a lot going nyon here. pic.twitter.com/Ix3QwI691q — EL Dios (@FirstPapichulo) April 28, 2022

Image: Twitter/@Madame_Fossette