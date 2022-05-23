Everyone has witnessed and played with small paper planes in their childhood. As kids, we have all flown paper planes while everyone has hoped for their paper plane to go the highest. A video recently went viral, which shows that an incredible new record for the farthest flight of a paper aircraft has been broken in South Korea.

The video shared by Guinness World Records showed the record-breaking attempt as the paper aircraft soars high in the air before descending and falling at a far distance. Moreover, Kim Kyu Tae from South Korea set the record for the farthest flight of a paper aircraft at 252 feet and seven inches (77.134 m). He was helped by his fellow countryman Shin Moo Joon and Malaysia’s Chee Yie Jian/Julian. "Farthest flight of a paper aircraft: 77.134 m (252 ft 7 in) by Kim Kyu Tae. With the support of Shin Moo Joon (South Korea) and Chee Yie Jian/Julian (Malaysia) AKA "Shin Kim Chee Tea," read the caption of the video posted on Instagram.

Moreover, with their shortest throw, the "Shin Kim Chee Team" would have broken the previous record of 69.14 m (226 ft 10 in) achieved by quarterback Joe Ayoob and paper airplane designer John M. Collins (both USA) on 26 February 2012 as per the Guinness World Records website. Also, each of the three had their own area to focus on; Shin (a paper aircraft veteran) formed the trio and folded the powerful plane, Kim was the thrower and Chee was the designer. "I felt confident that Shin and Kim can easily break the record," Chee added.

According to the website, one of the members, Chee was the main person in breaking this record. However, he wasn't actually present to see the record-breaking plane soar in Daegu, and as per the website, Chee has never met Shin or Kim in person. "The paper airplane community is small yet global, in that everyone knows one another online," explained Chee. Meanwhile, the team of three seems to be agreed on one thing, that working as a team, they will break this record again.

'Impressive with no wind,' Netizens react

The video has accumulated around 497K views accompanied by several likes and comments. The video has prompted many users to put their reviews. A user wrote, "Please tell us the procedure of making it perfectly". A second user wrote, "Impressive with no wind." A third one said, "Mine would fly like a boomerang."

Image: Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords