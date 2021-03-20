'Straight Out Of A Disney Movie': Puppy And Butterfly Delightfully Play At House Porch

A heartwarming clip of a puppy playing delightfully with a butterfly has amused the internet. Shared on Reddit by a user named Nadene Stapleton, under the subreddit ‘MadeMeSmile’, the nearly one-minute clip portrays a relentless vibrant butterfly hovering around the playful pup as the creatures indulge in a cute chase. “This puppy playing with a butterfly is the purest thing I've ever seen in my life,” the caption of the video read.

As the clip opens, the canine is seen resting on the porch of a house on the doormat. Shortly he is distracted by a tangerine coloured butterfly that flutters in its vicinity. The delighted puppy is then seen rolling and twisting in an attempt to grab the butterfly, however, the creature escapes at a distance. The curious four-pawed animal then sits up, carefully observing the butterfly in awe, mesmerized at it. It then flails its paws and topples side to side to catch the critter. The two are indulged in the chase for a while with the pup barking as the butterfly, as it rests on its paw for a brief moment. Eventually, the dog gets up and enters the house, with the butterfly following its trail.

Awed by the clip, commenters poured in warm reactions. “Maybe the butterfly likes to play with cute puppies,” one said. “She was just petting him. Everybody would like to play with that puppy,” another added. “This is so good. Puppies are amazing and this one is exceptionally cute. Butterflies are magical and this one is exceptionally attractive,” the third added.

Dog and dolphin make friends

Earlier similarly, adorable footage of a dog chasing a dolphin from outside the aquarium in a display of a friendship bond captured the attention of the internet. In the footage that emerged on Reddit, the jubilant marine creature pecks on the glass as the dog outside frolics happily, wagging its tail at the dolphin. The two creatures bond despite their habitat differences. "They must get so bored in those tanks, good on doggo for giving a bit of respite,” a commenter wrote, hearting the footage.

