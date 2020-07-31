'Stranger Things Tamil Edition' Shows 'flying Man' Falling And Hitting A Woman; Watch

In an incident, which has now left netizens with goosebumps, a woman was hit by a man after he got pulled by electric wire. According to reports, the incident happened in Bengaluru when the autorickshaw driver got catapulted in the air by wire hanging on TC Patya road and hit the 42-year-old Sunita. A CCTV footage of the event is now circulating online.

The brief video starts by showing Sunita walking on a busy road while an auto-rickshaw driver is seen separating a loose wire from his vehicle. Events take a scary turn after the man gets pulled by the wire and flies directly on to the woman. The footage revealed that the hanging wire was stuck to a speeding vehicle who pulled it, eventually catapulting the autorickshaw driver.

The clip, which is dubbed as Tamil Version of supernatural thriller Stranger Things, ends by showing a woman screaming by the rather ‘supernatural’ event.

'Messed up'

Since being shared yesterday, the video has been viewed over 26, 239 times. While some users have called it hilarious, many others have shown concern towards those involved. Many tried to decipher what went wrong, while others wondered if they were electrocuted. One user wrote, "From normal person to harry potter to normal person again" while another wrote," How u are saying this as tamil edition?" "These people actually passed away. Messed up.", read other comments. Yet another user wrote," Eh she's walking on the wrong tiles... the wrong sequence".

Read: Seniors Like Rani Motivated Young Players During Confinement In SAI Bangaluru: Lalremsiami

Read: Woman Killed In Road Accident In Delhi, One Held

Later, speaking to international media reporters, Sunita, who was severely injured in the incident, said that it all happened in a fraction of second. Expressing her shock, he added that the autorickshaw driver cam "flying like Anjaneya" and hit her. Sunita is a hotelier by profession and was walking to her hotel Annapoorneshwari at TC Palya Junction. No information has been out regarding the auto driver.

Read: Maha: Five Drown In Swimming Accident In Aurangabad

Read: 1 Marine Dead, 2 Injured, 8 Missing After Vehicle Accident

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.