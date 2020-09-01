Images Of Stray Dog Painted As Tiger In Malaysia Spark Outrage Among Netizens

In Malaysia, a stray dog was painted in orange and black color, this was done to make him look like a tiger. The image of the dog got circulated on social media, this came into notice of the animal rights group in the country and they asked people to come forward with information about the poor dogs. The picture of the dog was first shared by the Facebook page of the animal rights group, Persatuan Haiwan Malaysia. While sharing picture animal rights group wrote on Facebook "A mystery reward awaits those who come forward with complete information on the incident."

Read: Malaysia Extends Ban On Foreign Tourists

Read: Malaysia Calls Beijing's Claims In South China Sea 'baseless Under International Law'

Currently, the post has got more than six thousand reactions and the photo is shared by three thousand users and the comment box is garnered with comments. Many followers expressed their anger and wrote culprit should be arrested and put behind bars. One of the users wrote “The dog has to take a bath and have its coat shaved to get rid of all the chemicals. Sorry dog, remember the thug who did this to you", “It looks funny for those who make it, but if a person splashes paint on another person's body, only he knows how it feels,” wrote another.

Read: Fifth Billionaire Emerges From Malaysia's Glove Manufacturing Industry Amid COVID

Farmer paints dog as Tiger

This is not the first time someone has painted a dog as tiger, last year a farmer from Karnataka’s Shivamogga painted a dog’s fur to make him look like a tiger, this was done by the farmer to save his crop from the monkeys. In another incident, a farmer from Bhatkal, Uttara Kannada district used a tiger-like doll to avert an attack by monkeys on his farm.

Shivamogga: A farmer painted his dog to make it look like a tiger at Nallur village,Thirthahalli. Farmer's daughter says,'It was my father's idea to scare monkeys away. Earlier, monkeys used to destroy all our crops. Everyone in our village is replicating his idea." #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/oBH1rUlEUZ — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2019

Read: Malaysia: Mahathir Mohamad To Form New Party After Expulsion

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.