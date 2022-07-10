There are several fun-filled and interesting posts on the internet that receive thumbs up from netizens. One such video recently was of a lost sheep who was taken back to its home in a police van in the United States of America. The viral post emerged on Facebook after the Old Town Police Department officers responded to a complaint of a sheep that had strayed from its owner and wandered into someone's property.

The viral video opened to show a sheep poking his head from the backside of a cruiser. The animal could be seen bleating through the partition window, while the officers, who seemed to be seated in the front seats, could be heard laughing.

According to a post shared by the department on Facebook on Wednesday, the officers received a call in the morning about the sheep. Sharing the video, the Old Town Police Department wrote, "This morning we received a call of a sheep that wandered onto someone's property. Sergeant Bailey and Deputy Chief Miller responded and were able to corral the sheep and direct him into the back seat of our police cruiser". It further added, "DC Miller lives on a farm and has extensive experience handling farm animals. After a brief stroll around the neighborhood, they were able to locate the sheep's home and return him to his owner."

Netizens say, 'Great job guys'

The video has grabbed the attention of many on the internet and has garnered around 34K views. It has also received over 500 likes and over 90 comments. Some of the comments read: "This is the best post I’ve seen!!! great people doing great things" and '"That's great! Thanks for helping this runaway criminal. Ha!" Another netizen expressed, "Glad I wasn't behind that cruiser . I'd probably laugh so hard and rear-ended him and got a ticket". "This is so funny must have watched it ten times," wrote another netizen.