Mesmerizing Images Of Corn Moon Flood Twitter, NASA Reveals Story Behind Its Name

Mesmerizing images of the stunning Corn Moon have graced the internet and netizens just can't get enough of it. After midnight on September 2, the entire world witnessed a full moon which is also called the ‘Corn Moon’ or ‘Full Harvest Moon’. According to NASA, this full moon will mark the end to the summers this year. Corn Moon will attain maximum brightness at 1:22 a.m. EDT on Wednesday.

The maginificent 'Corn Moon'

NASA uploaded the image of the corn moon on its official Twitter handle. According to the Maine Farmer's Almanac journal, Native Americans used different names for full moons in the 1930s and they were published accordingly to differentiate the type of the full moon. The Algonquin tribes in the northeastern USA called the September moon as Corn moon as this was the time they harvested their main staple crops of corn, pumpkins, squash, beans, and wild rice. Rising exactly "opposite" the Sun, this moon will remain full for about three days.

Read: September's Last ‘Full Corn Moon’ marks End Of Summers, Starts Autumn Equinox

Many cultures have named full Moons after the crops of that time of year, and September's is no exception. Native tribes in northeastern North America called this the Corn Moon. Europeans named it the Fruit or Barley Moon. Wherever you are, #ObserveTheMoon and enjoy a snack! pic.twitter.com/BGveGWZ4xS — NASA Moon (@NASAMoon) September 1, 2020

Netizens also took over to Twitter and shared various images of the magnificent corn moon. While one person shared an image from Bainbridge Island, another person shared an image from New York. One person wrote, "Full Corn Moon Blessings of the Dark and Wild".

Read: Jupiter, Saturn, And Moon To Align Second Time This Weekend, To Form A Triangle

Another view of that gorgeous September #CornMoon rising over Seattle, as seen across the Sound from Bainbridge Island.



📸: Mackenzie Images pic.twitter.com/He8BjaNOKz — Shannon O'Donnell (@ShannonODKOMO) September 2, 2020

Full Corn Moon Blessings of the Dark and Wild ✨🌝🌽✨ pic.twitter.com/mSwCfvQZXf — Raven Wood (@witchravenwood) September 2, 2020

Full Corn Moon

Jupiter with satellites

Mendez, Cavite

20:00

September 2, 2020 pic.twitter.com/K4lihTyPjT — Jediii (@aure_ben) September 2, 2020

Corn Moon

Over Staten Island tonite#FullMoon pic.twitter.com/K5C9WscdNM — The Ignorant Traveler (@ignorantraveler) September 2, 2020

It's the time of the month again!



2020's Full Corn Moon 🌽🌕



📆 September 2, 2020

📍 Silang, Cavite

📸 Samsung S7 & a pair of binoculars pic.twitter.com/b7TZK9lrvJ — daniel 🇵🇭 (@carlptmbng) September 2, 2020

The Autumn equinox begins on September 22 or 23, and the full moon falls early in the month, with October hosting the Harvest Moon. As per NASA’s release, September’s moon is “the Corn, Fruit, Barley, and Hungry Ghost Moon". In a press release, NASA said that the full moon would mark “the end of Onam, the start of Pitri Paksha, Modhu Purnima, Binara Pura Pasalosvaka Poya, and the Gaile, Ladee, and Osiris-rex moon”.

Read: First Quarter Moon: What Time Will The First Quarter Moon Be Visible On August 25?

Also Read: ISRO Says Chandrayaan-2 Has Enough Fuel To Last For 7 Years Around Moon

(Image Credits: Twitter/NASAMoon)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.