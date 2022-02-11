Actor Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer action film, Pushpa: The Rise has left a massive impact at the box office as it collected over Rs 300 crore across the world. Originally, a Telugu film, it was released in multiple languages and it emerged as one of the biggest films of 2021. While the internet is filled with Arjun's catchy dialogues, many fashion designers are now inspired by the film as they made sarees printed with the hit film's posters.

Surat shop sells featuring Pushpa saree

Surat's cloth market is known for selling various types of garments, however, this creation by a local shop named Charanjeet Creation has taken over the market's popularity. The idea of creating sarees using Pushpa posters was introduced by owner Charanpal Singh. After making several samples of the printed sarees, the owner took to his social media handles to share pictures of them. Many people liked the product and the shop owner got huge demands from textile merchants across the country.

According to DNA, Charanpal Singh revealed that many people from major states like Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Chattisgarh are ordering Surat Pushpa sarees. Earlier, the same cloth market in Surat sold sarees with 3-D prints of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's faces.

More about Pushpa: The Rise

Considering the success of the first film, fans cannot wait to witness the climb of Pushpa Raj in its sequel. The actor is gearing up for the second part of the film with the original cast returning for the sequel. Promising a bigger film for the sequel, the actor said during a press event, ''I am planning to release Pushpa 2 in the maximum number of languages ever done in Indian cinema before as we want to reach each and every language of the audience if possible. We want to reach your hearts.'' More details about the same are awaited.

Apart from Allu, the film also stars actor Rashmika Mandanna in the led role. The gangster drama also features Fahadh Faasil in a key role. Apart from the gripping storyline, the film is also popular for its music including the song Srivalli, Oo Antava, and Sami Sami.

Image: Twitter/@TeamTAFC