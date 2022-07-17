Survival Fight Between Anaconda And Alligator Caught On Camera; 'Who Won?' Asks Internet

Showing an intense fight for survival, a video is going viral on the internet showing a giant green anaconda wrapping itself around a Caiman, a sub-species of alligator, in Brazil. The crocodile in the viral video could be seen struggling to save his life as the giant snake kept constricting it.

The fight between the two predators was originally caught on camera by Kim Sullivan from Indiana in the United States in September last year. However, the video is now going viral after it was shared on Instagram by the page named "africanwildlife1".

The video was posted with the caption, "It's not a Python, It's not a Boa Constrictor...it's the biggest of them all: The Anaconda."

Watch the video below:

In just a span of two days, the video has received over 1 lakh views and around 6,391 likes.

"Who won?" asks the internet

After watching the spine-chilling fight between the crocodile and the green-coloured huge snake weighing around 550 pounds, the social media users were seen asking for the fight's winner in the comments section.

"Who won?" asked one user. "What happened next," wrote another. "I'm going with the croc. There's no way the anaconda is getting that big a croc in its mouth," commented a third user.

"Doesn’t look as if Mr Croc is too concerned," remarked the fourth, while the fifth wrote, "Croc is chill, must be enjoying massage."