'Sushi Going The Momo Way Is Just A Matter Of Time', Warns A Delhi-based Comedian

A Delhi-based comedian has issued a warning against all momo and sushi "stakeholders and connoisseurs" of bringing sushi to the west Delhi neighborhood of Vikas Puri. Gaurav Kapoor in his latest Instagram video has ranted about a popular 'trend' in the market that is related to sushi. In his video, Kapoor raves in Hindi about the potential of Vikas Puri food stall owners of adding a desi twist to the authentic Nepali and Japanese delicacy. Check it out:

"Chat Masala Sushi"

Gaurav takes a hilarious jibe at a West Delhi food joint, Sushi Corner, for serving the Japanese dish with a desi tadka. His video begins by warning "sushi stakeholders and connoisseurs" against introducing the Japanese dish to be sold in Delhi. With folded hands, he mentions that about 20 years ago momo was introduced to the menus of food stalls of Vikas Puri and people gorged on it. The local eateries created variants of the dish such as tandoori momo and chocolate momo. The sushi, if brought to West Delhi would "suffer" a similar fate.

Talking about the possible innovations that can be made with the Japanese delicacy, Gaurav says, "Ek bar agar momo pauhoch gayi Vikas Puri ya Tilaknagar mein, ek Banda Hain Jo usmein seekh dalke tandoor mein laga dega fir wo banegi Tandoori sushi," (if sushi comes to the Vikas Puri and Tilaknagar neighborhood, a foot joint guy with shove a tandoor stick through it to create a new dish, Tandoori sushi). He also explained the possibilities of gravy and malai variants that could be created with the traditional Japanese dish. He captioned the video with the potential dishes that could be produced from it, to name a few- "Chat Masala Sushi, Kurkure Sushi, Shahi sushi.".

Sushi is a trademark dish of Japanese cuisine. It is generally prepared of vinegared rice with sugar, and salt. The rice rolls are accompanied with seafood, often raw vegetables, and wrapped in thin fish skin. Styles of sushi and its presentation may vary, depending on which it can also be called "shari" or "sumeshi."

Netizens relate to the sushi-inspired rant

The sushi-inspired rant video also made its way to Twitter where the netizens couldn't help but agree with pesky innovations that are made with authentic dishes. A user reminded the viewers of the South Indian traditional dish, Dosa and the Italian delicacy, Pasta, which were plummeted to a similar fate once it reached creative chefs at street food joints. One Twitterati even went as far as claiming that "North Indians are over creative when it comes to food". Last but not the least, one user cried about how he could relate to the video that compiled "Delhi's food culture in one reel".

