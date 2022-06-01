Sweden: 103-year-old Woman Enters Guinness World Records As World's Oldest Parachutist

There is no age for trying something that one has always wished for & a Swedish woman has proven it. Rut Larsson, a 103-year-old woman from Sweden, made history as she became oldest person in the world to complete a duo parachute jump. She completed her jump in Motala, Sweden as per Euronews.

Rut Larsson landed down smoothly before helpers rushed to pick her up with a walker. Talking to Euronews she said, “It was wonderful to do this, I’ve been thinking about it for a long time." As Larsson landed, an official from Guinness World Records was also present there to record the jump. She further added that she plans to celebrate her achievement with some cake upon returning home. The videos of Larsson’s parachute jump were shared by several media outlets. The picture of her landing was shared by a Twitter user who wrote, "Feeling Old sometimes? Swedish Rut Larsson, two days ago, 29.5.2022 completed at age 103 a Parachute jump and became the oldest Parachutist in the world. Let's think about this!!"

Rut Larsson creates Guinness World Records

At the age of 103 years and 259 days old, Larrson broke the previous record that was held by Alfred “Al” Blaschke, who was 103 years and 181 days at the time of finishing his tandem parachute jump in 2017. Larsson talking to Euronews added, “There was an American woman who beat the record so I had to beat hers," she added. Larsson was asked about what she saw during her jump, so she said, “Nowadays I don’t see so well, but it felt good". Also, a judge from the Guinness Book of Records was present when Ruth Larsson became the oldest person in the history of the world to skydive.

Image: Unsplash