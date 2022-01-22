Tamil Nadu: Woman Marries Cousin After Groom Slaps Her For Dancing At Wedding Function

In a bizarre turn of events, a bride in Tamil Nadu ended up marrying her cousin after she got into a violent argument with her proposed groom. The incident occurred in the Panruti region of the Cuddalore district, where a bride left her groom after he slapped her for dancing at a wedding function.

The marriage of the woman was scheduled for January 20, with the groom arranged by her family. However, during a wedding function that was held on January 19, the woman arrived with her family members dancing at the ceremony. The bride’s dancing didn’t go down well with the groom, who was miffed at her for dancing in front of his whole family. The miffed groom got into an argument with the bride and called her out for dancing. The argument escalated further and the groom slapped the bride. Annoyed at the groom's behaviour, the bride slapped him back.

The groom’s ill-treatment of the bride didn’t suit her father who called off the wedding and asked the groom and his family to leave. The father of the bride, a well-known businessman refused to accept how the groom treated his daughter in front of him. He dialled some of his contacts and held discussions with his kin. The father later arranged the marriage of his daughter on the marked date to her cousin, who is from the Gingee town of the Villupuram district in Tamil Nadu. The proposal was accepted by the daughter and the duo got married at the Panruti Thiruvathigai Temple on January 20.

