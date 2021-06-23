Tamil Nadu Youth Breaks Standing Record For The 'world's Longest Tongue'

Praveen, a resident from Thiruthangal of Viruthnagar district in Tamil Nadu has set a record of having the longest tongue. The tongue is 10.8 cm long, measured from the tip of the extended tongue to the rear part of the tongue. He has created the record at 20 years of age.

As per reports, Praveen is a 20-year-old Engineering student. He has been certified by the Indian book of Information for having the longest tongue in India. Praveen has a 10.8 cm-long tongue from the tip to rear half when prolonged. In the Guinness book of world records, the longest tongue measures 10.1 cm (3.97 in) from its tip to the middle of the closed top lip and it belongs to Nick Stoeberl. A human tongue is around 3.3 inches (8.5 centimeters) for males and 3.1 inches (7.9 cm) for females, according to the University of Edinburgh.

The video of the competition between Parveen and other participants was shared on YouTube. The video shows the various participants whose tongue has been measured for the competition. It is ultimately Praveen who has created the record for having the longest tongue. The clip has got over 1100 views and several reactions.

Meanwhile, a video had surfaced on social media that featured a woman having the world's longest eyelashes. You Jianxia, a woman from China with the world’s longest eyelash, broke her own record recently. Jianxia has held the world record of the longest eyelash since 2016. However, on May 20, she officially broke her own record with her new longest eyelash measuring about 20.5 cm. Guinness World Records shared a video of You Jianxia on their official Instagram account. In the video, she says that her eyelashes do not cause any concerns or difficulties in her daily life but they bring "just lots of joys. Only joys, no trouble."

IMAGE: NationalChildD2/Twitter

