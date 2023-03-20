Tesla Celebrates Naatu Naatu Oscar Win With Light Show In New Jersey | WATCH

RRR's Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu has won hearts all over the world. People from all over the world are grooving to the hit song. Naatu Naatu fever has taken across the globe and now, it gripped New Jersey.

The official Twitter account of RRR movie recently shared a video. The video was shot at Tesla Light Shows. In the video, the headlights of over 50 cars were in-sync with the beats of Naatu Naatu. Sharing the video, they wrote, @Teslalightshows light sync with the beats of #Oscar Winning Song #NaatuNaatu in New Jersey. Thank you for all the love. #RRRmovie @Tesla @elonmusk. Take a look at the video here:

Naatu Naatu's historic win

Naatu Naatu won a golden statuette in the Best Original Song category at Oscars 2023. They scripted history after becoming the first Indian production song to win an Oscar. During the 95th Academy Awards, Naatu Naatu singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava performed live. Their performance for honoured with a standing ovation by the who's who present at the Academy Awards.

SS Rajamouli's directorial RRR became the highest-grossing Indian film in 2022. The movie did a profit of Rs 1200 crore at the box office. The film starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles was screened in the US and Japan and did exceptionally well.