Tesla CEO Elon Musk Reacts To Old Picture With Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

According to the Twitter handle, the two met in 2004 for a meal to discuss space. "It was one of their few in-person interactions," Phang wrote. See reaction —

A Twitter handle @TrungTPhan took to his handle to share a small story about Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and posted an old picture of the two eating together. Musk on Sunday reacted to the throwback memory and wrote, "Wow, hard to believe that was 17 years ago!"

