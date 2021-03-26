Thailand Teen Thought He's Buying 'cheap IPhone', Gets IPhone-shaped Coffee Table Instead

A teenaer from Thailand thought that he had bagged an amazing deal when he saw an ad for a cheap iPhone. However, what happened after, left him in complete shock. On being delivered, the product turned out to be a coffee table that was shaped like an Apple iPhone. The teenager took to his official Facebook handle and shared images of the package that he received.

According to the reports by Oriental Daily, the teenager had purchased what he thought to be an iPhone from an e-commerce website at a very cheap price. The teenager was shocked at the size of the package when it arrived; it was almost his height. The images which have been posted show a white coloured table that actually looks like a huge replica of the front of the iPhone 8. Let’s have a look at the images:

Australian man sues Apple after iPhone X explodes in pocket

In another significant incident, Australian iPhone user called Robert De Rose claims that his iPhone exploded in his pocket causing second-degree burns. He is even suing Apple over the same allegations reportedly seeking compensation for the damages. As reported by 7News.com, the incident took place when he was sitting in his office. The Rose explained the situation to the Australian Publication by saying: “I heard a faint pop sound, followed by a fizz and then I felt intense pain on my right leg, so I immediately jumped up and realised it was my phone.” The Australian Scientist further mentioned black smoke coming out of his one-year-old iPhone X. He also said: “I had ash everywhere, and my skin had peeled back".

The incident is said to have taken place back in 2019 and Apple has responded to the allegations made by the Australian man. An Apple spokesperson spoke about the incident and told the publication that the organisation takes customer safety “extremely seriously.” The spokesperson also mentioned that such incidents are being investigated. Apple claims that the products offered by them are extremely safe to use. However, such incidents raise questions about the credibility of such high-priced devices offered by the American organisation because when people pay more they expect better performance.

(Image Credits: Twitter/@roc21)