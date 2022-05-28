Last Updated:

'The Conjuring': House That Inspired The 2013 Haunted Film Sold For Over Rs 11 Crore

Photos of the haunted 'The Conjuring' house are going viral on the internet. "This purchase is personal for me. It's not a real estate development," said buyer.

Interesting news that has gone viral on the internet is about the house in US’ Rhode Island which inspired the 2013 horror movie 'The Conjuring' has reportedly been sold to a Boston developer for a whopping amount. The buyer of the house has detailed interesting reasons for buying the house and why she purchased it for a price as high as $1.525 million (approximately over Rs 11 crore).

The pics of the haunted house are going viral on the internet. “This purchase is personal for me. It’s not a real estate development. It’s around my own beliefs,” buyer Jacqueline Nuñez, owner of WonderGroup LLC, told The Boston Globe, according to the Associated Press. Nuñez and the couple who sold the home, Cory and Jennifer Heinzen, jointly announced the sale on Facebook.

Why did Nunez plan to buy the haunted house?

The buyer Nuñez plans to continue the paranormal business the Heinzen's started. Guests will be able to continue the nightly paranormal investigations, day tours will resume and there will be live-streamed events. The Heinzen's, who bought the home in 2019, will remain involved. Paranormal investigators Jenn and Cory Heinzen had bought the roughly 3,100-square-foot house in 2019 for $4,39,000. Nunez said she is not afraid of the house. "I don't believe the energy here is malevolent. Things will happen here that will startle me, but not harm me," she said. 

The house was now sold for $1.525 million (approximately over Rs 11 crores). Also, the buyer has bought the 18th-century home in Burrillville and plans to keep it open to the public.

Moreover, the Wall Street Journal reported that the couple received several offers for the three-bedroom home. “We got a lot of ridiculous bids, but the people refused to be interviewed,” said Heinzen. 

Image: Twitter/@teamnegotium

